Azerbaijan to join online meeting of OPEC+

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12

Trend:

Ministers of OPEC+ countries will meet again today, on April 12, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy.

Today at 20:00 Baku time, the ministers of OPEC and non-OPEC countries will meet online.

"The meeting will be held as part of consultations on issues arising from the 9th meeting of OPEC+ ministers. The meeting, which will be chaired by the Minister of Energy of Saudi Arabia, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman and the Minister of Energy of Russia Alexander Novak, will bring together ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC countries participating in the Declaration of Cooperation.

Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov will also take part in the discussions of the ministers of OPEC+ countries.

On April 9, at a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC ministers, there was made a decision to reduce the daily oil production from May 1 to April 2022 in three stages by 10, 8 and 6 million barrels per day, respectively.