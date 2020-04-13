Azerbaijani oil prices for April 6-9

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

The price of Azeri Light, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) oil field, amounted to $24.01 per barrel last week (on April 6 - April 9), Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light period amounted to $25.31 per barrel, while the minimum - $23.27.

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $22.88 per barrel last week, which is $1.14 less compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $23.73 per barrel, while the minimum - $22.32.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $20.42 per barrel, which is $5.16 less compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $21.02 per barrel, while the minimum - $19.85. Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Oil Grade April 6, 2020 April 7, 2020 April 8, 2020 April 9, 2020 Azeri LT CIF 23.48 23.97 23.27 25.31 BTC FOB Ceyhan 22.12 22.89 22.27 24.28 Urals (EX NOVO) 19.85 20.8 20 21.02 Brent Dated 22.48 22.97 22.32 23.73

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsmailovaNargis