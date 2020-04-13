Azerbaijani oil prices for April 6-9
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13
By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:
The price of Azeri Light, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) oil field, amounted to $24.01 per barrel last week (on April 6 - April 9), Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light period amounted to $25.31 per barrel, while the minimum - $23.27.
The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $22.88 per barrel last week, which is $1.14 less compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $23.73 per barrel, while the minimum - $22.32.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $20.42 per barrel, which is $5.16 less compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $21.02 per barrel, while the minimum - $19.85. Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
|
Oil Grade
|
April 6, 2020
|
April 7, 2020
|
April 8, 2020
|
April 9, 2020
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
23.48
|
23.97
|
23.27
|
25.31
|
BTC FOB Ceyhan
|
22.12
|
22.89
|
22.27
|
24.28
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
19.85
|
20.8
|
20
|
21.02
|
Brent Dated
|
22.48
|
22.97
|
22.32
|
23.73
---
