Corinth Pipeworks working on second batch of pipes for IGB, says executive director
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: One thing should remain untouched for all political forces – our independence, statehood and state interests
President Ilham Aliyev: We see that by carrying out political and economic reforms in parallel, we can really achieve great success
President Ilham Aliyev: Reaction of entire int’l community to far-fetched “elections” in so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh republic” further strengthens our position