Capital Economics: Virus-containment measures to keep oil prices low

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.18

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Virus-containment measures will keep oil prices low, Trend reports citing UK-based Capital Economics research and consulting company.

News of a record 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) cut to output by OPEC and its allies failed to prop up oil prices, which fell again this week, the company said in its report.

"As long as virus-containment measures continue to depress demand, we expect oil prices to remain low. By contrast, signs that activity is starting to recover in China was probably a factor boosting the prices of industrial metals. However, domestic demand in China remains below its pre-virus level and export demand will suffer given the lockdowns across much of the rest of the world. As a result, we are not expecting a sustained rally in industrial commodity prices any time soon," said Capital Economics.

Turning to next week, the company said the spread of the virus and its negative implications for economic activity will continue to be the key driver of commodities prices.

"Flash Markit PMIs for the US and EU are scheduled to be published next week and will give us some indication of the scale of the downturn in activity," said the report.

"Oil prices eased back last week as the OPEC+ deal failed to convince investors that the agreed level of cuts to supply would be any match for the virus-related knock to demand. New data released this week underlined the bleak market outlook. US crude stocks had another bumper week – rising by 19.2m barrels – primarily due to the extraordinary collapse in refinery throughput."

And OPEC cut its demand expectations in its latest monthly report, though their forecasts remain comparatively optimistic, said the company.

"Elsewhere, Pacific coal and US natural gas prices continued to hold up slightly better than oil. Coal prices are probably being propped up by the recovery of electricity generation at Chinese power plants, which is now nearing its pre-virus trend."

Meanwhile, the prospect of lower US natural gas supply is likely to be supporting the domestic gas price, according to Capital Economics.

"By contrast, the price of spot Asia LNG has fallen in tandem with oil prices owing to weak demand and the fact that a lot of LNG is sold on oil price-linked contracts."