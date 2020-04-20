Azerbaijani oil prices for April 14-17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 20

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

The price of Azeri Light, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) oil field, amounted to $21.52 per barrel last week (on April 14 - April 17), which is $2.49 less compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light period amounted to $22.58 per barrel, while the minimum - $20.26.

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $19.44 per barrel last week, which is $3.4 less compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $20.66 per barrel, while the minimum - $18.04.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $17.27 per barrel, which is $3.15 less compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $18.46 per barrel, while the minimum - $15.78.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

