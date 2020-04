The price of futures contract for Brent crude oil with June delivery on London’s ICE rose by 5.02% and reached $22.40 per barrel, as of 06:44 (GMT+4), Trend reports citing TASS.

By 06:52 (GMT+4), Brent oil was trading at $22.30 per barrel (+4.55%).

The prices of WTI oil futures grew by 6.91% and reached around $17.64 per barrel.