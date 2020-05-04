Azerbaijani oil prices for April 27 - May 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

The price of Azeri Light, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) oil field, amounted to $19.8 per barrel last week (on April 27 – May 1), which is $1.59 more compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light amounted to $23.51 per barrel, while the minimum - $16.25.

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $16.86 per barrel last week, which is $1.09 more compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $19.67 per barrel, while the minimum - $13.62.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $19.26 per barrel, which is $2.82 more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $22.45 per barrel, while the minimum - $15.25.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

