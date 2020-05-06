Oil prices fall as rising U.S. inventories reassert supply concerns

Oil prices fell on Wednesday, ending a multi-day streak of gains, as investors focused on oversupply risks after U.S. crude inventories rose more than expected amid a slump in demand caused by restrictions to halt the coronavirus spread, Trend reports citing Reuters.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures fell as much as 2.1% to $24.05 a barrel and were down 14 cents at $24.41 a barrel at 0201 GMT. WTI has snapped a five-day winning streak.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures were flat at $30.97 a barrel.

Brent prices climbed 13.9% in the previous session, part of a s