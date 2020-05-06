European Commission revises Brent price forecasts down

Oil&Gas 6 May 2020 14:57 (UTC+04:00)
Latest
Iranian president explains reasons for cutting 4 zeros from national currency Finance 15:11
President Ilham Aliyev: To provide support to NAM member countries, Azerbaijan will allocate additional donation of $5 million to WHO Politics 15:10
European Commission revises Brent price forecasts down Oil&Gas 14:57
Kazakhstan spends nearly $13B to battle coronavirus spread Kazakhstan 14:48
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan took prompt, necessary measures to prevent spread of coronavirus Politics 14:47
Iran's IMIDRO announces facilities to be commissioned Business 14:46
Agrarian Credit and Development Agency talks microlending in Azerbaijan Economy 14:46
Average interest rates on credits in national currency in Uzbekistan increase Finance 14:45
EU, UNDP support protective face shields production in Georgia Business 14:44
Iran discloses number of solar panel stations in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad province Oil&Gas 14:37
Kazakhstan takes action to prevent overpricing of socially important goods Business 14:36
Azerbaijani analysts talk forecasts of Brent oil price Finance 14:33
EU interested to continue dialogue with Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 14:32
President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan ready to share its experience in field of treatment of coronavirus patients with other member states of Non-Aligned Movement Politics 14:31
Azerbaijan's cotton company talks its activities during coronavirus lockdown Economy 14:28
Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan discuss gas supply cuts to China Oil&Gas 14:24
President Ilham Aliyev: In last three weeks, there has been positive trend between number of infected and those recovering in Azerbaijan Politics 14:21
NEQSOL Holding has provided food assistance to 3000 low-income families (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 14:20
Azerbaijan eases creating farming households Economy 14:18
Uzbekistan thinks to process its gas domestically, in long-term Oil&Gas 14:17
Iran says coronavirus hits 1,680 people in the past 24 hours Iran 14:09
Georgia receives budget support from IMF Finance 14:03
Georgia, Romania agree to revive tourism Georgia 14:01
Azerbaijan's TITAN GROUP to boost bread-making equipment production Business 13:58
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank discloses profit for 1Q2020 Finance 13:48
IMF: Real GDP to decline in Georgia Business 13:44
Uzbekneftegaz sets special interdepartmental tariff commission Oil&Gas 13:42
Kazakhstan's FlyArystan halts flights to country's Taraz as they prove unprofitable Transport 13:42
Azerbaijani PASHA Bank's total assets up in 1Q2020 Finance 13:32
BMW to delay Hungary plant in coronavirus savings drive Europe 13:04
Philippines' coronavirus infections top 10,000 Other News 13:03
Malaysia reports 45 new coronavirus cases, one death Other News 13:01
Iran announces volume of purchased wheat Business 12:59
MFA: US supports Azerbaijan's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity Politics 12:58
Kazakhstan eyeing certain steps to increase aluminum output Business 12:56
Swiss SICPA Holding to provide Turkmenistan with advanced tech for marking goods Business 12:53
Citizens of Azerbaijan receive SMS if revealed to be coronavirus-positive Society 12:50
Uzbekistan starts imports of electricity from Tajikistan Oil&Gas 12:40
Renewables to get out of current crisis with minimal demand loss Oil&Gas 12:39
Kazakh-German oil extracting venture to buy spare parts for pumps via tender Tenders 12:37
National Iranian South Oil Company opens tender to buy spare parts for equipment Tenders 12:37
Fitch withdraws ratings of Kazakhstan's Freedom Finance Life company Business 12:34
Azerbaijan's food production facility to expand product range Business 12:33
Uzbekistan allocates funds to boost domestic wine production Business 12:13
Iran Esfahan Oil Refining CEO talks company's activity in energy sector Oil&Gas 12:12
Some US LNG cargoes could be cancelled by off-takers Oil&Gas 12:05
Energy, industry sectors become focus of talks between Turkmenistan, ECO Oil&Gas 12:04
Bahrainis investing in building schools in Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan Construction 12:01
Kazakhstan's National Bank reserves up as gold prices increase Finance 11:49
Armenia's destructive rhetoric, provocative steps put negotiations on Karabakh in question: official Politics 11:48
Iranian Esfahan Oil Refining Company's investments pay off Oil&Gas 11:44
Oil prices mixed as rising U.S. inventories offset demand optimism Oil&Gas 11:41
COVID-19 cases up in Georgia Georgia 11:36
Azerbaijani oil prices on the rise Oil&Gas 11:30
Azerbaijani currency rates for May 6 Finance 11:15
Gold price up in Azerbaijan on May 6 Finance 11:14
Uzbekistan takes urgent measures to support textile, knitwear sectors Business 11:09
Coronavirus cases count nearing 4,300 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 11:04
Two factors to guarantee upward trend for natgas demand Oil&Gas 10:51
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:44
Uzbekistan confirms new COVID-19 cases as of May 6 Uzbekistan 10:41
Iran’s NIOC sells gas condensate at energy exchange Oil&Gas 10:28
Elmar Gasimov holds online meeting with students of Baku Higher Oil School studying in Europe Society 10:15
Turkmenistan, EU discuss regional program on rule of law Turkmenistan 10:15
Turkey reveals data on foreign trade turnover Turkey 10:12
Iranian currency rates for May 6 Finance 10:12
Kazakh national currency stabilizes as March shocks decline Finance 10:12
Georgia increases hazelnut exports Business 10:10
New poultry development program launched in six regions of Georgia Business 09:59
Kazakh oil services company to buy accumulators via tender Tenders 09:57
Solar panel station commissioned at tea plantation in Iran Oil&Gas 09:56
Israeli-Georgian Chamber of Commerce to open in Tel Aviv and Tbilisi Business 09:52
Iran stock market expert: Trading 'Justice Shares' still in early stages Business 09:28
Raiffeisen Bank planning to further tighten bilateral relationship with Azerbaijan Finance 09:26
Turkmenistan counts on improving its economy by getting WTO observer status Business 09:17
Iran's half-empty planes fly back and forth to bring back citizens from abroad Iran 09:14
Disney takes $1.4 billion coronavirus hit, sets date to reopen Shanghai park World 08:41
Israeli army strikes Hamas sites in Gaza Strip Israel 08:05
Fire breaks out at UAE residential tower Arab World 07:18
Oil prices fall as rising U.S. inventories reassert supply concerns Oil&Gas 06:32
United Airlines to cut 30% of management in October World 05:31
Another 50 coronavirus patients have died in Moscow in past 24 hours Russia 03:57
France to limit int'l trips to avoid new wave of coronavirus epidemic: Macron Europe 03:07
5.1-magnitude quake hits Ichihara of Japan Other News 01:30
Number of recovered patients in Turkey hit 73,285 Turkey 00:51
EU to provide Georgia with financial support amid COVID-19 pandemic Finance 5 May 23:32
Georgia to participate in WHO's international clinical trial Georgia 5 May 23:23
New apartment prices up in Georgia Business 5 May 23:14
Azerbaijan’s PASHA Bank reveals its strategic goals Finance 5 May 23:09
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll rises, but fewer new cases Europe 5 May 22:16
Azerbaijan’s economy minister to attend meeting of MEDEF International Business Council Business 5 May 21:17
Azerbaijan reduces state duty on some consular operations Politics 5 May 21:09
Georgia, NATO strategic cooperation continues Georgia 5 May 20:56
Azerbaijan’s KATV1 operator expanding range of services ICT 5 May 20:37
Iran to increase energy production Oil&Gas 5 May 20:37
Illegal logging recorded in 10 Georgian regions Georgia 5 May 20:36
Azerbaijan sets deadline for filing tax returns in connection with special quarantine regime Finance 5 May 20:16
MP: Sumgayit increasing share in Azerbaijan’s export of non-oil products Politics 5 May 20:11
EU launches 2020 EU prize for Journalism in Georgia Business 5 May 19:55
Kazakhstan launches rifle ammunition manufacturing to decrease import dependence Business 5 May 19:46
