Azerbaijani oil prices for May 4-7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

The price of Azeri Light, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) oil field, amounted to $28.61 per barrel last week (on May 4 – May 7), which is $8.81 more compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light period amounted to $31.33 per barrel, while the minimum - $24.11.

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $22.82 per barrel last week, which is $5.96 more compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $25.1 per barrel, while the minimum - $19.32.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $26.45 per barrel, which is $7.2 more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $28.93 per barrel, while the minimum - $22.57.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

