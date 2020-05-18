Azerbaijani oil prices for May 11-15

Oil&Gas 18 May 2020 11:58 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani oil prices for May 11-15

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

The price of Azeri Light, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) oil field, amounted to $31.18 per barrel last week (on May 11 – May 15), which is $2.57 more compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light period amounted to $32.77 per barrel, while the minimum - $30.66.

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $27.69 per barrel last week, which is $4.87 more compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $30.19 per barrel, while the minimum - $25.47.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $28.96 per barrel, which is $2.51 more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $30.86 per barrel, while the minimum - $28.18.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

