Azerbaijani oil prices for May 18-22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

The price of Azeri Light, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) oil field, amounted to $35.84 per barrel last week (on May 18–22), which is $4.67 more (14.9 percent) compared to the previous indicator, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light period amounted to $36.62 per barrel, while the minimum - $34.97.

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $33.58 per barrel last week, which is $5.89 more (21.2 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $34.14 per barrel, while the minimum - $32.07.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $34.53 per barrel, which is $5.85 more (20.3 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $35.22 per barrel, while the minimum - $33.63.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 25)