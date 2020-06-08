Azerbaijani oil prices for June 1-5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

The price of Azeri Light, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $40.53 per barrel last week (on June 1-5), which is $4.5 or 12.5 percent more compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light period amounted to $43.38 per barrel, while the minimum - $38.14.

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $37.86 per barrel last week, which is $4.46 or 13.4 percent more compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $41 per barrel, while the minimum - $35.46.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $39.68 per barrel, which is $5.15 or 14.9 percent more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $42.79 per barrel, while the minimum - $36.42.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Oil grade/date June 1, 2020 June 2, 2020 June 3, 2020 June 4, 2020 June 5, 2020 Average price Azeri LT CIF 38.14 40.28 40.45 40.41 43.38 40.53 BTC FOB Ceyhan 37.40 39.57 39.81 39.80 42.81 39.88 Urals (EX NOVO) 36.42 39.76 39.71 39.73 42.79 39.68 Brent Dated 35.46 37.52 37.61 37.71 41 37.86

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 8)

