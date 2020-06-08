Azerbaijani oil prices for June 1-5
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8
By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:
The price of Azeri Light, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $40.53 per barrel last week (on June 1-5), which is $4.5 or 12.5 percent more compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light period amounted to $43.38 per barrel, while the minimum - $38.14.
The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $37.86 per barrel last week, which is $4.46 or 13.4 percent more compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $41 per barrel, while the minimum - $35.46.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $39.68 per barrel, which is $5.15 or 14.9 percent more compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $42.79 per barrel, while the minimum - $36.42.
Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
|
Oil grade/date
|
June 1, 2020
|
June 2, 2020
|
June 3, 2020
|
June 4, 2020
|
June 5, 2020
|
Average price
|
|
38.14
|
40.28
|
40.45
|
40.41
|
43.38
|
40.53
|
|
37.40
|
39.57
|
39.81
|
39.80
|
42.81
|
39.88
|
|
36.42
|
39.76
|
39.71
|
39.73
|
42.79
|
39.68
|
Brent Dated
|
35.46
|
37.52
|
37.61
|
37.71
|
41
|
37.86
(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on June 8)
