Premium fuel price in Azerbaijan increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

Price of Premium Euro-95 gasoline slightly increased in Azerbaijan, Deputy Head of Public Relations and Events Department at the Azerbaijani State Oil Company (SOCAR) Ibrahim Ahmadov told Trend.

According to him, the price grew by 0.1 manat (5.9 cents).

"The increase is the result of global price growth for Premium Euro-95 gasoline, since Azerbaijan imports this type of fuel from abroad," he said.

Earlier it was reported about decrease in gasoline price in Azerbaijan for Premium Euro-95 due to global drop in oil prices.

($1 = 1.7 manat on July 1)

---

