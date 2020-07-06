Azerbaijani oil prices (June 29-July 3)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6

The price of Azeri Light, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $43.27 per barrel last week (from June 29 through July 3), which is 39 cents or 0.09 percent more compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light period amounted to $43.85 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.65.

The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $42.41 per barrel last week, which is 12 cents or 0.2 percent less compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $43.12 per barrel, while the minimum - $41.39.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $42.99 per barrel, which is 25 cents or 0.5 percent more compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $43.83 per barrel, while the minimum - $41.46.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $42.94 per barrel, which is 57 cents or 1.3 percent more compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $43.5 per barrel, while the minimum - $42.13.

Oil grade/date June 29, 2020 June 30, 2020 July 1, 2020 July 2, 2020 July 3, 2020 Average price Azeri LT CIF 42.65 43.02 43.75 43.12 43.85 43.27 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan 42.13 42.5 43.23 43.5 43.34 42.94 Urals (EX NOVO) 42.47 42.82 43.27 43.53 42.86 42.99 Brent Dated 41.39 41.83 42.56 43.12 43.15 42.41

