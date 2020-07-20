Azerbaijani oil prices for July 13-17
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20
By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:
The price of Azeri Light, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $44.676 per barrel last week (from July 13 through July 17), which is 53 cents or 1.2 percent more compared to the previous price, Trend reports.
Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light period amounted to $45.06 per barrel, while the minimum - $44.36.
The average price of Brent Dated reference grade oil amounted to $43.946 per barrel last week, which is 75 cents or 1.7 percent more compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Brent Dated oil amounted to $44.42 per barrel, while the minimum - $43.64.
Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $43.992 per barrel, which is 93 cents or 2.2 percent more compared to the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $44.34 per barrel, while the minimum - $43.71.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
Last week, the average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $44.07 per barrel, which is 47 cents or 1.1 percent more compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $44.45 per barrel, while the minimum - $44.34.
|
Oil grade/date
|
July 13, 2020
|
July 14, 2020
|
July 15, 2020
|
July 16, 2020
|
July 17, 2020
|
Average price
|
Azeri Light CIF
Augusta
|
44.52
|
44.36
|
44.93
|
45.06
|
44.51
|
44.676
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
43.90
|
43.77
|
44.34
|
44.45
|
43.89
|
44.07
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
43.88
|
43.73
|
44.3
|
44.34
|
43.71
|
43.992
|
Brent Dated
|
43.64
|
43.67
|
44.29
|
44.42
|
43.71
|
43.946
