Azerbaijani oil prices rise

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

By Nargiz Ismayilova – Trend:

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, rose 47 cents on July 23 compared to the previous price, and reached $45.14 per barrel, Trend reports with reference to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan made up $44.53 per barrel on July 23, which is 48 cents more compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing Azeri LT since 1997 and exporting it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and Baku-Supsa Western Export Pipeline, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port reached $43.44 per barrel on July 23, having shown a growth of 40 cents.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, amounted to $44.14 per barrel, increasing by 67 cents compared to the previous price.

