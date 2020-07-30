BP to implement planned shutdown on Shah Deniz Alpha platform

Oil&Gas 30 July 2020 16:40 (UTC+04:00)
BP to implement planned shutdown on Shah Deniz Alpha platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

BP as operator of the Shah Deniz field development project advises that as part of its SD annual work programme it will implement a planned facility shut down (turnaround - TAR) on the Shah Deniz Alpha (SDA) platform in the Caspian Sea, as well as the Shah Deniz 1 facility inside Sangachal Terminal, end of July - early August, Trend reports citing BP.

In accordance with the plan, production from the SDA platform has been suspended on 30 July for five days to enable efficient maintenance, inspection and project work to be undertaken.

This is a routine, planned programme and is part of normal operations. These activities are included in the annual work programme and budget. The shut-down is also included in the annual production forecast.

Production from the Shah Deniz Bravo platform, the ACG Field (Central Azeri, East Azeri, West Azeri, Chirag, Deepwater Gunashli, and West Chirag), as well as export operations via SCP, BTC and WREP will continue as normal. The Shah Deniz 2, ACG and EOP phases of Sangachal Terminal will continue to operate. Gas will continue to be delivered to markets via SCP and Azerbaijan’s gas lines. Loadings at Ceyhan and Supsa will also continue in accordance with the lifting schedule.

These planned events deliver routine inspection, maintenance and project delivery activities. They are a necessary part of the long term reliability, integrity and production performance, driven by repair and facility modification work that can only be performed during a plant outage.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan increases export of locally-made goods to Greece
Kazakhstan increases export of locally-made goods to Greece
Russia, Kazakhstan agree on services within Baiterek complex construction
Russia, Kazakhstan agree on services within Baiterek complex construction
Netherlands see opportunities to strengthen economic ties with Turkmenistan
Netherlands see opportunities to strengthen economic ties with Turkmenistan
Loading Bars
Latest
New ambulances delivered to Azerbaijan, upon President Aliyev's instruction Politics 17:28
China reveals data on gas exports from Central Asia Uzbekistan 17:25
Turkey’s activity data at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for June 2020 Turkmenistan 17:24
New enterprise for production of aluminum opens in Georgia's Kutaisi Business 17:19
Students in Uzbekistan create universal robot-assistant ICT 17:19
Demand of Azerbaijani banks at Central Bank's currency auction fully met Finance 17:15
Wage growth in Azerbaijan's private non-oil sector up in 1H2020 Finance 17:14
Azerbaijan reports 673 new COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:13
Iran looks to add new units to its aged power plants Oil&Gas 16:51
Iran-Brazil trade ongoing despite coronavirus, int'l restrictions Business 16:50
Uzbekistan may establish co-op with Portuguese business Business 16:49
Armenia's occupation policy prevents Azerbaijan from fulfilling its int'l obligations on environmental protection Politics 16:45
BP to implement planned shutdown on Shah Deniz Alpha platform Oil&Gas 16:40
Georgia remains very attractive business market for Austrian companies Business 16:33
Azerbaijan's AZINNEX talks co-op with Central Asian countries ICT 16:26
Kazakhstan increases export of locally-made goods to Greece Business 16:24
Uzbekistan's Kashkadarya region starts exports of pumpkins to Russia Business 16:18
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for provision of vacuum tankers Tenders 16:16
Use of internet banking in Turkmenistan increases Finance 16:15
Turkmenistan's Turkmenturba to buy chemical products via tender Tenders 16:10
Azerbaijan increasing import of products from Austria Business 16:07
Iran's rules for returning foreign currency should be same for all exporters - official Finance 16:06
Turkish Air Force representatives arrive in Azerbaijan's Ganja Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:05
Pakistani MPs condemn recent military provocations of Armenia against Azerbaijan Politics 16:05
Azerbaijan Railways company switch to alternating current Transport 15:53
Eximbank of India to establish financial co-op with Uzbekistan Finance 15:52
Georgian Kutaisi Airport to be able to handle over 1K passengers per hour Construction 15:49
Azerbaijan's Central Bank: Greater focus to be placed on audit of financial statements Economy 15:32
Azerbaijan's Central Bank to launch instant payment system by year-end Economy 15:31
Azerbaijan's Aqrarkredit company completes 1H2020 with profit Finance 15:30
Azerbaijan’s Qala Hayat insurance company’s assets up Finance 15:29
Iran's Shazand Oil Refining Company opens tender to buy various spare parts Tenders 15:29
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price again rises Finance 15:27
Russian holding company reconstructing checkpoint on border with Azerbaijan Business 15:27
Russia exports large amount of fruits to Turkmenistan Business 15:25
Russia, Kazakhstan agree on services within Baiterek complex construction Business 15:20
Kazakhstan’s Samruk Kazyna sees net revenue increase year-on-year Business 15:17
Russia’s KAMAZ eyeing cast iron plant construction in Kazakhstan’s Kostanay Business 15:15
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to place discount bonds on Baku Stock Exchange Finance 15:10
STAR Refinery’s export volumes revealed Oil&Gas 15:10
Azerbaijani Economy Ministry reveals growth of concluded labor contracts in 1H2020 Business 15:07
Azerbaijani president attends opening of newly renovated Amirvan-Vandam highway (PHOTO) Politics 15:03
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for July 30 Society 15:00
Kyrgyzstan becomes main exporter of livestock to Uzbekistan among EAEU countries Business 14:57
Gross regional product of Uzbekistan's capital city slightly decreases Business 14:51
Economy sectors which halted activities over COVID quarantine to be restored in Kazakhstan Business 14:36
Impact of EVs on world oil demand will not be huge Oil&Gas 14:31
Azerbaijani president views conditions created in modular hospital in Gabala (PHOTO) Politics 14:30
Azerbaijani president views conditions created at modular hospital in Shaki (PHOTO) Politics 14:29
Newly renovated Gokhmug-Baltali-Babaratma-Garadaghli-Gudula-Dashuz highway opens in Azerbaijan’s Shaki (PHOTO) Politics 14:27
Azerbaijani president also arrives in Gabala district (PHOTO) Politics 14:24
UAE eyes to increase mutual investments with Azerbaijan in new areas of economy Business 14:17
Intensive discussions underway for Masdar’s solar project in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 14:00
Kazakhstan, Russia export vegetables to Turkmenistan Business 13:43
Geostat reveals statistics on active entities engaged in organization of markets in Georgia Business 13:29
Large volume of potatoes, onions, garlic exported to Turkmenistan Business 13:28
Lending to economy shrinks in Kazakhstan in 1H2020 Finance 13:18
Azerbaijani president arrives in Shaki (PHOTO) Politics 13:14
Number of permissions granted for construction down in Georgia Construction 13:10
Kazakhstan's passenger cars output increases in 1H2020 Transport 13:09
Azerbaijan leader among countries exporting gas to Turkey Oil&Gas 13:09
CBA: talks on decision over blocked deposits of liquidated banks in Azerbaijan Economy 13:04
Uzbekistan slightly increases oil imports during 1H2020 Oil&Gas 13:02
Iran reveals number of industrial and manufacturing enterprises commissioned Business 12:48
CBA's chairman talks inflation forecast in Azerbaijan Economy 12:47
First stage of Azerbaijani-Turkish Joint Exercises being held (VIDEO) Society 12:44
CBA: Azerbaijan increases volume of currency reserves Economy 12:43
Hearings on Armenia's provocations against Azerbaijan held in Italian Senate (PHOTO) Politics 12:35
German Agency for International Cooperation announces tender in Uzbekistan Tenders 12:32
Netherlands see opportunities to strengthen economic ties with Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 12:32
Central Bank of Azerbaijan makes decision on discount rate Economy 12:32
Uzbekistan modernizes Kadyrin hydroelectric power plant Oil&Gas 12:23
Kazakhstan introduces amendments to obtaining export rights on sunflower seeds Business 12:20
Azerbaijan accelerates job legalization process Business 12:17
Kazakh uranium fields exploring venture to buy spare parts for spectrometer via tender Tenders 12:15
Georgia's Telasi electricity distribution company reveals data for 1H2020 Business 12:05
Price on silver, platinum down in Azerbaijan Finance 11:54
Iran discloses number of inactive enterprises Business 11:53
Prices for Azerbaijani oil slightly increase Oil&Gas 11:49
Georgia reports 5 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:40
Russia remains Uzbekistan's main trade partner among EAEU countries Uzbekistan 11:38
Turkmen enterprise starts processing tomatoes Business 11:35
Turkmenistan's Turkmengeology working to identify hydrocarbon resources Oil&Gas 11:25
Eni expects its oil & gas production to peak in 2025 Oil&Gas 11:20
Passenger transportation volumes plummet in Kazakhstan in 1H2020 Transport 11:16
Uzbekistan's Samarkand establishes co-op with Chinese province Business 11:12
Shell may need measures to reduce oil, gas production Oil&Gas 11:06
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 30 Finance 10:58
Shell sees decrease in Upstream production Oil&Gas 10:57
UNEC student is the winner of the startup in the country (PHOTO) Society 10:57
LA Mayor condemns attack of Armenians on Azerbaijani community members Politics 10:53
Iran boosts products export to Pakistan via Sistan and Baluchestan Province Business 10:39
Insurance payments to be issued to Azerbaijani farmers online Economy 10:35
Prices for Uzbek natural gas supplied to China decrease Oil&Gas 10:34
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan records growth in agricultural production Business 10:30
Kazakhstan boosts mutual trade with Denmark Business 10:27
Enagas’ operating expenses down Oil&Gas 10:09
Kazakhstan’s Ekibastuz GRES-2 power station opens tender for vehicles repair Tenders 10:09
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 42 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:07
Volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iranian ports plunges Business 10:03
All news