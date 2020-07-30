BP to implement planned shutdown on Shah Deniz Alpha platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

BP as operator of the Shah Deniz field development project advises that as part of its SD annual work programme it will implement a planned facility shut down (turnaround - TAR) on the Shah Deniz Alpha (SDA) platform in the Caspian Sea, as well as the Shah Deniz 1 facility inside Sangachal Terminal, end of July - early August, Trend reports citing BP.

In accordance with the plan, production from the SDA platform has been suspended on 30 July for five days to enable efficient maintenance, inspection and project work to be undertaken.

This is a routine, planned programme and is part of normal operations. These activities are included in the annual work programme and budget. The shut-down is also included in the annual production forecast.

Production from the Shah Deniz Bravo platform, the ACG Field (Central Azeri, East Azeri, West Azeri, Chirag, Deepwater Gunashli, and West Chirag), as well as export operations via SCP, BTC and WREP will continue as normal. The Shah Deniz 2, ACG and EOP phases of Sangachal Terminal will continue to operate. Gas will continue to be delivered to markets via SCP and Azerbaijan’s gas lines. Loadings at Ceyhan and Supsa will also continue in accordance with the lifting schedule.

These planned events deliver routine inspection, maintenance and project delivery activities. They are a necessary part of the long term reliability, integrity and production performance, driven by repair and facility modification work that can only be performed during a plant outage.