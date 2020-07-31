USAID intends to strengthen energy co-op with Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:



The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) wants deeper engagement with Turkmenistan in trade, energy connectivity, and transboundary water resources management areas, a representative of USAID told Trend.



The representative stressed that the agency supports Turkmenistan’s efforts to strengthen and diversify the Turkmen economy, build citizen-responsive institutions, increase good governance, empower youth, further integrate digital technology initiatives, and expand access to health care services.



USAID also aims to increase regional connections between the economies and people of Central and South Asia. For this purpose, the organization works through its platforms including C5+1 format for dialogue and joint efforts to address common challenges faced by the United States and the five Central Asian states.



Referring to the USAID activity in Central Asian countries, the agency noted its intention to build a sustainable energy market between Turkmenistan and other Central Asian countries.



"USAID strives to build regional cooperation on shared energy resources, including building a sustainable energy market and connectivity within the region and with Afghanistan through our energy programs," said the representative.



In addition, USAID is implementing its Future Growth Initiative and Competitiveness project in Central Asian countries. The first project was designed to spur productive economic activity across the region, including Turkmenistan, while the second one facilitates trade and employment in horticulture, tourism, transport and logistics across the five Central Asian economies.



The agency also supports the domestic enterprises of Central Asian countries to create jobs and improve incomes, leveraging the expertise and technology of American firms whenever possible, said the representative.

