Azerbaijani oil prices down

Oil&Gas 8 August 2020 15:02 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by 84 cents on August 7 compared to the previous price, making up $45.62 per barrel, Trend reports with reference to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $45.03 per barrel on August 7, which is also a decrease by 85 cents compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing Azeri LT since 1997 and exporting it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and Baku-Supsa Western Export Pipelines, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port made up $43.32 per barrel, having shown a decrease of $1.03.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, amounted to $44.26 per barrel, dipping by $1 compared to the previous price.

