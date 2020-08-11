Jackets for Azerbaijani Absheron field ready - BOS Shelf

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

Jackets for the project for the development of the Azerbaijani Absheron field are ready, Commercial Manager of BOS Shelf company Orkhan Huseynov said, Trend reports.

The completion of the second phase of the project on Absheron field development is expected in 2023, said Huseynov.

"Four support blocks are already ready to be loaded,” said the commercial manager.

Huseynov noted that the jackets will be sent for installation over the next few months.