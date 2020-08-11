Jackets for Azerbaijani Absheron field ready - BOS Shelf
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11
By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:
Jackets for the project for the development of the Azerbaijani Absheron field are ready, Commercial Manager of BOS Shelf company Orkhan Huseynov said, Trend reports.
The completion of the second phase of the project on Absheron field development is expected in 2023, said Huseynov.
"Four support blocks are already ready to be loaded,” said the commercial manager.
Huseynov noted that the jackets will be sent for installation over the next few months.
Latest
Azerbaijani president: Interest of foreign investors in oil and gas industry, in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas potential showing no sign of abating
Azerbaijani president: Just as we are returning to once abandoned Garabagh field today, we will return to our native Karabakh land in same manner
President Ilham Aliyev: First gas and oil at Garabagh field should be produced in two years – at the end of 2022
Azerbaijani president: Then leadership of Azerbaijan – the PFPA-Musavat tandem – allowed for occupation of our lands
LafargeHolcim and IBM join forces to further develop ORIS – the first digital materials platform for sustainable road solutions