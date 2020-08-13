Trans Adriatic Pipeline 97% completed

Oil&Gas 13 August 2020 09:43 (UTC+04:00)
Trans Adriatic Pipeline 97% completed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.13

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which envisages transportation of Azerbaijani gas to Europe, is 97 percent completed, Trend reports citing TAP AG consortium.

“TAP is currently moving further into the project construction phase. Every day hundreds of meters of TAP’s Right of Way (ROW) are cleared, strung, welded, lowered into the trenches and backfilled, in line with the project construction steps and schedule.

At the end of July 2020, the TAP project was 97 percent completed,” said TAP AG.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmenistan considers opening logistics center of its goods in Russia’s Astrakhan
Turkmenistan considers opening logistics center of its goods in Russia’s Astrakhan
Kazakh oil services company to rent rig via tender
Kazakh oil services company to rent rig via tender
Kazakhstan's export to Portugal plummets manyfold amid COVID-19
Kazakhstan's export to Portugal plummets manyfold amid COVID-19
Loading Bars
Latest
Georgia reports 5 new cases of COVID-19 Georgia 11:02
UK trade secretary to step up efforts over U.S. whisky tariff Europe 11:01
Turkmenistan considers opening logistics center of its goods in Russia’s Astrakhan Business 11:00
Iran plans to export large amount of sweets and cereal products Business 10:59
China plans to expand railway network to 200,000 km before 2035 Other News 10:58
Iranian currency rates for August 13 Finance 10:57
Scotch Whisky group disappointed with U.S. decision to retain tariffs US 10:55
Australia posts lowest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases in more than three weeks Other News 10:54
Kazakh oil services company to rent rig via tender Tenders 10:23
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 40 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:22
Iran to develop fish farming, produce aquatic vaccines Business 10:20
Turkish high-ranked military officials arrive in Azerbaijan to observe joint tactical exercises (PHOTO) Politics 10:12
SOCAR’s Black Sea oil terminal significantly increases transshipment Oil&Gas 10:00
Kulevi terminal begins transshipment of new product Oil&Gas 09:57
Oil edges lower after jump on U.S. stocks draw Oil&Gas 09:52
India's coronavirus cases jump by 67,000, setting daily record Other News 09:49
German companies see business returning to normal in 11 months Europe 09:48
Trans Adriatic Pipeline 97% completed Oil&Gas 09:43
Nikola says open to cooperation with Hyundai Motor on hydrogen technology US 09:36
EU calls for intensified efforts to solve trade disputes with U.S. Europe 08:44
Azerbaijan getting closer to achieving goals of Fourth Industrial Revolution Economy 08:12
Iran supporting stability, security in Lebanon, MP says Iran 07:51
Kazakhstan's export to Portugal plummets manyfold amid COVID-19 Business 07:01
Inflation rate up in Azerbaijan since early 2020 Finance 07:00
Civil Aviation Agency releases information about Tbilisi-Doha charter flight Georgia 05:51
Number of COVID-19 cases across globe up by over 214,000 in past day World 05:02
Turkey performs highest number of COVID-19 tests since March Turkey 03:34
Iranian, French presidents discuss Lebanon's situation on phone Iran 02:47
Construction of trade and logistics centre initiated in most remote region of Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 01:57
Ecuador registers 862 more COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths World 01:19
4 police killed in bomb attack in W. Afghanistan: official Other News 00:24
Purchase of wheat continues in Iran's Hamadan Province Business 12 August 23:21
Greece registers 262 new coronavirus cases, highest daily tally Europe 12 August 22:41
Trade turnover between Turkey, Georgia up in 1H2020 Turkey 12 August 21:51
Iran discloses volume of red meat production Business 12 August 21:50
Georgia sees increase in fish production Business 12 August 21:47
Azerbaijani microentrepreneurs receiving second lump sum payment Economy 12 August 21:38
Kazakhstan's steel import from Turkey slumps amid coronavirus pandemic Turkey 12 August 21:37
Turkey unveils seven-month figures on cargo shipment via its ports Turkey 12 August 21:08
National Bank of Georgia talks negative impact of COVID-19 on country's economy Business 12 August 19:11
Reconstruction works of Georgian Gardabani TPP to be completed in September Oil&Gas 12 August 19:08
Azerbaijan, Russia developing new project in agricultural machine-building Business 12 August 19:06
Georgian Kula canning company starts supplying products under new brand Business 12 August 19:05
Opening of Afghanistan bank's branch in Iran's Chabahar requires better preparation Transport 12 August 19:05
Galt & Taggart: Price drop observed in Georgian real estate market Business 12 August 18:49
Some persons campaigning to discredit Azerbaijani high-ranked officers - Defense Ministry Politics 12 August 18:45
Talks held between Foreign Affairs Minister of Turkmenistan, acting Chairman of Central Bank of Afghanistan Business 12 August 18:44
Turkey reveals seven-month number of trailers, containers shipped through its ports Turkey 12 August 18:38
Georgia to harvest huge high-quality nut crop in 2020 Business 12 August 18:36
Uzbekistan allocates significant funds for modernization of agriculture Business 12 August 18:31
Kazakhstan’s foreign exchange reserves increase as gold prices go up Business 12 August 18:23
Uzbekistan plans to create automated irrigation areas in Jizzakh, Syrdarya regions Construction 12 August 18:21
Nearly 80 foreign citizens to return from Georgia to their countries of residence Transport 12 August 18:19
Turkey unveils volume of exports of electrical goods during seven months Turkey 12 August 17:55
Largest share of re-export of cars from Georgia falls on Azerbaijan Business 12 August 17:51
TOP-15 Azerbaijani banks disclose their 1H2020 assets Finance 12 August 17:51
Electricity production increases in Kazakhstan year-on-year Oil&Gas 12 August 17:51
Purchase of wheat resume in eleven counties of Iran's Lorestan Province Business 12 August 17:50
Iran to sign new contracts in oil sector Oil&Gas 12 August 17:45
Steel export from Turkey to int'l markets drops Turkey 12 August 17:44
Uzbekistan gradually abandons lockdown Transport 12 August 17:31
Azerbaijan's Gunay Sigorta insurance company to raise its authorized capital Finance 12 August 17:26
New irrigation lines to be commissioned in Iran Business 12 August 17:25
Turkmenistan sends another batch of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan Turkmenistan 12 August 17:22
Volume of wheat purchased from farmers in Iran's Ardabil Province disclosed Business 12 August 17:20
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products for sale on August 15 Oil&Gas 12 August 17:20
Turkmenistan increases export of clothing to EAEU countries Business 12 August 17:19
German government to help implement smart traffic light system in Georgia Business 12 August 17:18
Uzbekistan records increase in number of natural monopolies Uzbekistan 12 August 17:18
Microsoft prices its dual-screen Android phone at $1,399, will arrive Sept 10 US 12 August 17:16
Azerbaijani scientist talks underground water channels under Armenian occupation Society 12 August 17:11
Kazakhstan’s June crude oil production down month-on-month Economy 12 August 17:08
Kazakhstan's Aktau port to buy power spares via tender Tenders 12 August 17:07
PETRONAS Carigali Sdn Bhd in Turkmenistan opens tender for provision of ropeway equipment Tenders 12 August 17:05
Kazakhstan increases trade with Hungary despite COVID-19 Business 12 August 17:04
Georgia reveals volume of state property sales in 1H2020 Finance 12 August 17:01
Ukrainian companies seek to expand their presence in Turkmen market Business 12 August 16:59
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s oil output Oil&Gas 12 August 16:40
Azerbaijan confirms 202 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 12 August 16:37
UAE ambassador: Intensive discussions underway for Masdar’s solar project in Azerbaijan Politics 12 August 16:20
Norway to quarantine more travellers as COVID-19 rises Europe 12 August 16:19
Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls in Iran Finance 12 August 16:17
Nearly 283,000 PCR tests conducted in Georgia since COVID-19 outbreak Georgia 12 August 16:17
Equinor processing seismic data of Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara Oil&Gas 12 August 16:09
Apple supplier Foxconn's profit beats view, sees smartphone demand off lows US 12 August 16:09
Azerbaijani minister: Specific, serious tasks set to ensure efficient use of water resources (PHOTO) Economy 12 August 16:07
S&P Global Ratings updates ratings of Uzbek Xalq Bank Finance 12 August 15:58
Kazakhstan to gradually resume flights on more int'l routes Business 12 August 15:57
Iran issues regulations for online business ICT 12 August 15:55
France to ramp up police checks to ensure masks are worn Europe 12 August 15:53
Half-year rail freight operations from Russia to Iran through Azerbaijan announced Transport 12 August 15:47
Equinor reveals details about JV with SOCAR Oil&Gas 12 August 15:45
Iran reveals volume of foreign investment Finance 12 August 15:40
President Ilham Aliyev viewed new TX London taxis delivered to Baku (PHOTO) Politics 12 August 15:36
Georgia hosting over 750 foreign tourists Transport 12 August 15:33
EBRD to support renovation of 10 metro stations in Georgian capital Business 12 August 15:31
Malaysian company to establish caustic soda production in Uzbekistan Construction 12 August 15:31
Russia's Tatarstan Investment Dev't Agency talks tasks of Turkmen trading house in Kazan Business 12 August 15:22
Iran reveals volume of tea leaves purchased from farmers Business 12 August 15:18
Zarif: Iran not accept any plan to change its nuclear program Nuclear Program 12 August 15:18
All news