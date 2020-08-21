Electricity generated by Georgian Shuakhevi HPP up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

Within five months after the launch of the operation of Georgian Shuakhevi Hydro Power Plant (HPP), the electricity generated by it has already reached almost 250 million kWh, which is more than 50 percent of the planned annual production, said Georgi Lakirbaya, head of the Adjaristsqali Georgia LLC, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Shuakhevi HPP project was developed by Georgian Adjaristsqali Georgia LLC, Norway’s Clean Energy Invest company, Indian Tata Power company and International Financial Corporation (IFC).

Adjaristsqali Georgia LLC was set up for the construction and operation of the Shuakhevi Hydropower Project on Adjaristsqali river and its tributaries in Ajara region, Georgia.

The Adjaristsqali Georgia LLC believes that the successful operation of the Shuakhevi HPP is the most important development in the Georgian energy sector in 2020, as the HPP will increase its domestic electricity production by about 7 percent, thereby significantly reducing Georgia's dependence on imported electricity.

"We have been working since the beginning of 2020. The installed capacity of the Shuakhevi HPP is 187 MW, and the annual capacity is 450 million kilowatt-hours," said Lakirbaya.

Shuakhevi HPP started commercial production of electricity in Georgia on April 8.

