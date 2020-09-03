Test gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Europe via TANAP start: Turkish media

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.3

Test gas supplies from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz 2 to Europe have started via the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Gas will be supplied across the Adriatic Sea to Italy via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which connects to TANAP on the Turkish Greek border.

Sources noted that TAP has been filled with gas for pipeline testing and for the stock. They also noted that TAP will be fully operational in the first quarter of 2021.

TAP project, worth 4.5 billion euros, is one of the priority energy projects for the European Union (EU). The project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz Stage 2 to the EU countries.

Connecting with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Greek-Turkish border, TAP will cross Northern Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before coming ashore in Southern Italy to connect to the Italian natural gas network.

The project is currently in its construction phase, which started in 2016.

Once built, TAP will offer a direct and cost-effective transportation route opening up the vital Southern Gas Corridor, a 3,500-kilometer long gas value chain stretching from the Caspian Sea to Europe.

TAP shareholders include BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam S.p.A. (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

