Preparatory work carried out as part of Georgian Namakhvani HPP cascade project
Latest
The Caspian Political Center discussed the Blue Dots Network Entrepreneurship and Infrastructure Investments with experts from Washington and the Greater Caspian Region
Azerbaijani minister: Creation of Turkic Chamber of Commerce to increase export potential of Turkic Council member countries (PHOTO)
Elmar Gasimov met with applicants who scored the highest points in the entrance exams for the first group of specialties