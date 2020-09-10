Preparatory work carried out as part of Georgian Namakhvani HPP cascade project

Preparatory work carried out as part of Georgian Namakhvani HPP cascade project
TEPCO: Electricity demand to surpass supply in Georgia Oil&Gas 19:09
Georgian Green Solutions plans to arrange blueberry seedling plant Business 18:57
Georgia's geopolitical role increases in terms of large-scale regional pipelines projects Oil&Gas 18:48
Preparatory work carried out as part of Georgian Namakhvani HPP cascade project Oil&Gas 18:33
Japan to implement investment projects in Uzbekistan Business 18:33
US report on investment climate of Uzbekistan revealed Finance 18:28
British company launches 20-second COVID-19 test Europe 18:27
Croatia's bar, restaurant owners halt work to seek help over coronavirus crisis Europe 18:20
Volume of FDI up in Georgian Adjara Finance 18:19
Data on cargo movement through Turkey's Gemlik port revealed Turkey 18:09
Amount of VAT from customs in Azerbaijan drops Business 18:03
WHO says $700 million raised so far for COVID-19 vaccines initiative for poor Europe 18:02
Casting and rolling complex to be built in Uzbekistan Construction 17:56
Azerbaijani start-up to partake in int'l competition (PHOTO) Business 17:55
Azerbaijan Deposit Insurance Fund continues compensating depositors of closed banks Economy 17:45
Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry talks mechanism for providing loans via e-platform Finance 17:36
Kazakhstan's Samruk Kazyna forecasts foreign investments attraction drop in 2020 Business 17:29
Ukraine, Uzbekistan consider resumption of direct flights Transport 17:28
Liquefied gas supply in Uzbek region to be increased Oil&Gas 17:27
Georgia reveals volume of tax revenues loss Finance 17:22
Turkey reveals seven-month data on cargo shipment through BOTAS port Turkey 17:21
National Bank of Georgia sells funds to stabilize lari Finance 17:20
Turkmen Health Ministry extends tender for purchase of medical equipment Tenders 17:19
Volume of ammonium nitrate transshipment via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 17:19
Minister: US positively assesses reforms carried out by Georgian government Business 17:18
Waze to lay off 5% of employees Israel 17:16
Big fire at Beirut port rattles residents a month after huge explosion Arab World 17:15
Georgian Geostat creates national accounts portal Business 17:13
Economic turnover among Azerbaijan and CIS countries growing in recent years Business 17:11
We are committed to the divorce deal, Britain to tell EU Europe 17:08
Azerbaijani MP takes part in NATO Parliamentary Assembly Committee's online meeting (PHOTO) Politics 17:07
U.S. weekly jobless claims stuck at higher levels US 17:06
Preliminary indicators of Azerbaijan's state budget for 2021 unveiled (PHOTO) Economy 17:02
PM: Restriction due to COVID-19 not to apply to election agitation in Georgia Georgia 16:59
Uzbekneftegaz to buy computer hardware and peripherals via tender Tenders 16:51
Uzbekistan, South Korea to produce biodegradable products Uzbekistan 16:41
Russia increases exports of textile materials for technical purposes to Turkmenistan Business 16:38
Payments on mandatory vehicles insurance in Kazakhstan revealed Finance 16:36
Azerbaijan may approve CIS-based agreement on protection of intellectual property rights Politics 16:34
Second wave of COVID-19 begins in Georgia Georgia 16:21
Uzbek Central Bank to maintain economic activity amid COVID-19 Finance 16:18
Azerbaijan confirms 150 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 16:08
The Caspian Political Center discussed the Blue Dots Network Entrepreneurship and Infrastructure Investments with experts from Washington and the Greater Caspian Region Business 16:03
U.N.'s Guterres calls for $35 billion more for WHO COVID-19 program US 15:57
French government to consider local lockdowns as COVID virus worsens Europe 15:55
Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy names advantages of Electronic Credit Platform Finance 15:55
Azerbaijan requests two Armenian officers put on Interpol's wanted list Politics 15:53
US Department of State: Georgia ranks high as good place to do business Business 15:52
Azerbaijan lowers imports of Turkish-made steel Turkey 15:35
Demand from banks at CBA's currency auction fully met Finance 15:31
Kazakhstan's petroleum gas export to Romania surges Oil&Gas 15:22
Apple orchards planted throughout Georgia with support of government Business 15:21
Azerbaijan reveals data on state budget revenues from customs duties Finance 15:17
Uzbekneftegaz to buy uninterruptible power supply equipment via tender Tenders 15:13
Iran to expand trade with northern neighbors from the Caspian Sea Transport 15:07
Kazakh coal extracting venture opens tender for engine overhaul Business 15:02
UKEF increases capacity of market risk appetite for Georgia Business 14:53
Iran launches tile factory in Sarakhs Special Economic Zone Business 14:48
Rouhani: Large quantities of goods exported from Iran's free trade and special economic zones Business 14:46
Inflation rate up in Azerbaijan Business 14:37
US Int'l Development Finance Corporation invested in 24 business projects in Azerbaijan Business 14:34
Russia reports over 5,300 new coronavirus cases Russia 14:30
Number of recovered people from coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeds 340,000 Society 14:26
Kazakh oilfield construction company opens tender to buy spare parts for pumps Tenders 14:25
Equipment for processing unusable silkworm cocoon to be supplied to Azerbaijan Business 14:24
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 14:18
Uzbekistan, UK eye to co-op in oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 14:07
Energy, transport sectors – main area of Romanian interest in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 14:07
Israeli hospital Sheba, UAE's APEX to develop health technologies Israel 14:06
AstraZeneca should know by year-end whether vaccine works if trials restart Europe 13:59
Kazakhstan's Tengiz field operator remobilizing personnel for timely projects completion Oil&Gas 13:58
Tokyo lowers alert level as coronavirus fears ease Other News 13:41
Azerbaijani minister: Creation of Turkic Chamber of Commerce to increase export potential of Turkic Council member countries (PHOTO) Economy 13:39
State Commercial Bank of Turkmenistan increases cashback percentage Finance 13:30
Baku Transport Agency announces tender for purchase of buses Economy 13:24
Facilities launched in Iran's Qeshm Free Trade Zone Business 13:11
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan grow Finance 13:06
Egypt's steel import from Turkey declines Turkey 13:03
Iran starts rail installation for Rasht - Anzali railway route Transport 13:02
Azerbaijan eyes exporting its products to Arab countries Business 12:55
New bridges built on Georgian section of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line Construction 12:54
Georgia starts conducting meetings regarding new Bmatch platform of Bloomberg system Finance 12:44
Facilities commissioned in Iran's Aras Free Trade-Industrial Zone Business 12:38
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to consider flights resumption Transport 12:26
Turkmenistan starts cotton harvesting in number of regions Business 12:25
Reconstruction of highway uniting several settlements started in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Transport 12:24
Facilities put into operation in Iran’s free trade and special economic zones Business 12:24
Iran’s Sarkhoon & Qeshm Gas Refining Company boosts its production Oil&Gas 12:23
DNV GL: Global primary oil demand to reach level not seen since early 2000s Oil&Gas 12:00
Georgia, UK eye to strengthen partnership in defense, trade, culture Business 11:52
Credit Suisse to launch fintech rival digital banking app in October Europe 11:49
Turkey's trade turnover with Iran down Turkey 11:48
Azerbaijani oil price notably growing Finance 11:46
New power units being laid at Turkmenistan's Oil Refineries Oil&Gas 11:46
Iran reveals exports via customs of Iran's Qom Province Business 11:45
Azerbaijan's ADY Express expanding co-op with world's largest fertilizers producer Economy 11:41
Parliamentary delegation of Azerbaijan headed by speaker to leave for Turkey on Sept. 10 Politics 11:40
Kazakhstan's gold reserves increase year-on-year Finance 11:40
Elmar Gasimov met with applicants who scored the highest points in the entrance exams for the first group of specialties Society 11:39
China's EV sales rise for second month as overall market continues recovery Other News 11:31
