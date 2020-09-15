OPEC+ to increase output, says IEA

Oil&Gas 15 September 2020 12:32 (UTC+04:00)
OPEC+ to increase output, says IEA
Azerbaijani serviceman wounded as result of another provocation by Armenia
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times
Resettlement of Lebanese Armenians to Karabakh - serious violation of international law - Georgian expert
GPI Holding remains leader in Georgian insurance market Finance 13:16
Money transfers to Georgia up in August 2020 Finance 13:13
TAP: Two alternative expansion plans Oil&Gas 13:12
Average monthly nominal earnings decrease in Georgia Finance 13:07
TAP will directly impact Italian electricity market Oil&Gas 12:59
Numerous projects to boost industrial output to be launched in Kazakhstan Business 12:58
ADB: Turkmenistan’s GDP growth to remain unchanged Finance 12:56
Azerbaijan's Baku hosts rally in support of Turkey (PHOTO) Politics 12:55
Azerbaijan's MFA: Armenian FM's speech on close friendship with Muslim countries - clear example of two-facedness Politics 12:54
Ex-Leumi CEO Russak-Aminoach to head new Team8 fintech venture Israel 12:51
Germany plans to take in around 1,500 migrants from Greek islands Europe 12:50
Transit of goods via railways in Iran's west, northwest increase Transport 12:47
TAP won’t impact use of Italy’s pricemaking import route Oil&Gas 12:39
Global refining throughput recovery to slow from August to October Oil&Gas 12:33
OPEC+ to increase output, says IEA Oil&Gas 12:32
Azerbaijan's eight-month railway freight traffic shrinks Business 12:23
Ambassador: Azerbaijan's support for Turkey on Eastern Mediterranean gives even more strength to Ankara Politics 12:20
Kazakhstan's trade with EAEU member states plummets Business 12:19
Climate change will be key challenge for OPEC in long term Oil&Gas 12:11
ADB: Efforts to contain health crisis dampen growth prospects for Kazakhstan Business 12:06
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan to co-op to support sustainable economic growth Uzbekistan 12:03
Fire briefly erupts in central Beirut commercial district Arab World 12:01
RON-92 gasoline price down in Uzbekistan Transport 11:56
H&M profit beats expectations for June-August Europe 11:55
Azerbaijan raises natural gas export Oil&Gas 11:54
Turkmenistan to open enterprise for sound, heat insulation materials production Construction 11:49
Iran discloses volume of areas equipped with modern irrigation system Business 11:43
Prices on Azerbaijani oil falling Finance 11:41
Prices on gold, silver, platinum in Azerbaijan continue to increase Finance 11:41
ADB makes forecast on Georgia's economic growth Business 11:34
Turkish Presidential Administration: Azerbaijan can always rely on support of Turkey Turkey 11:30
Use of electricity, gas in Uzbekistan to be monitored via single online system Oil&Gas 11:24
SOCAR's subsidiary reveals eight-month methanol export figures Oil&Gas 11:22
Iran cancels sale of 'parallel salaf' contracts on heavy crude oil Oil&Gas 11:21
KazMunayGas takes measures to battle climate change, solve environmental issues Oil&Gas 11:20
Turkmenistan to take measures to simplify, harmonize customs procedures Transport 11:19
Kazakhstan's uranium processing venture opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 11:18
Georgia reports 170 new cases of coronavirus Georgia 11:10
Kazakh coal extracting venture opens tender to buy spares Tenders 11:09
Iran's SPM floating system to be sent to Jask oil terminal Oil&Gas 10:59
Azerbaijani retail chains focusing on online sales via mobile apps Business 10:56
UK's Domino's Pizza to create 5,000 new jobs Europe 10:55
Iranian Offshore Oil Company trying to increase oil exports Oil&Gas 10:53
Azerbaijani serviceman wounded as result of another provocation by Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:50
Turkmenistan’s Dashoguz region expecting large rice crop Business 10:41
UK jobless rate rises for first time since COVID-19 lockdown Europe 10:32
Another container train arrives in Turkmenistan through Kazakhstan Transport 10:20
Iranian currency rates for September 15 Finance 10:19
Iran's steel import from Turkey slips Business 10:18
Azerbaijani currency rates for Sept. 15 Finance 10:18
Environmental terror in occupied Azerbaijani lands poses serious threat to region Politics 10:18
Azerbaijani president: Azerbaijan one of handful of countries that carry out fully independent policy Politics 10:17
Time for “Back to School” at Bumblebee! (PHOTO) Society 10:15
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:06
Russia's import of steel from Turkey surges in August 2020 Business 10:05
Azerbaijani president: We are currently preparing for a post-pandemic period Politics 09:58
Turkey reveals data on ammonium sulfate shipment via its ports Transport 09:46
Volume of cargo movement through Turkish Hopa port disclosed Transport 09:44
Daimler to pay $2.2 billion in diesel emissions cheating settlements Europe 09:42
Cargo shipment via Turkey's Adana Airport down Transport 09:38
Oil slips as bleaker demand outlook weighs on sentiment Oil&Gas 09:37
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for September 15 Uzbekistan 09:36
Will Russian vehicles find their spot on Iran's auto market? Business 09:36
Iran's Shazand Oil Refining Company opens tender to buy spare parts Tenders 09:35
Azerbaijani president addresses teachers, students regarding new school year and Knowledge Day Politics 09:12
Capacity of Georgian Kula canning company to increase Business 09:03
Azerbaijani ruling party appeals to international organizations, political parties Politics 09:00
Former Nissan executive Kelly's trial begins in Tokyo without Ghosn Other News 08:49
China extends tariff exemptions for 16 U.S. products World 08:25
Ambassador: Iran interested in extending contract for purchase of Azerbaijani electricity Business 07:58
China's Tencent to open Southeast Asia regional hub in Singapore Other News 07:41
Mainland China reports eight new COVID-19 cases versus 10 a day earlier Other News 07:11
Egypt registers 168 new COVID-19 cases, 101,177 in total Other News 06:27
Israeli int'l airport to remain open despite nationwide COVID-19 lockdown Israel 05:39
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 132,000 Other News 05:01
Biden attacks Trump's climate policy as wildfire ravages U.S. west coast US 04:21
UK lawmakers vote to give Internal Market Bill 2nd reading Europe 03:29
Israel reports highest 4,764 daily COVID-19 cases, 160,368 in total Israel 02:44
At least three die, 56 rescued after migrant boat sinks off Crete Europe 02:03
Number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow exceeds 5,000 Russia 01:18
AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial in U.S. on hold until at least midweek US 00:33
Azerbaijan marks 102nd anniversary of Baku’s liberation from Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation Politics 00:01
Revenues from mobile services increase in Azerbaijan ICT 14 September 23:58
NDI poll: 27% say biggest issue facing Georgian education is difficulties related to online learning Georgia 14 September 23:45
WHO provides SARS-CoV-2 antibody ELISA tests available in Iran Society 14 September 23:39
Over 8,4 thsd unemployed citizens in Kyrgyzstan provided with jobs Kyrgyzstan 14 September 23:30
Turkey reports 1,716 new coronavirus cases Turkey 14 September 23:15
Turkish, Russian officials to meet in Ankara for talks on Syria, Libya Turkey 14 September 23:14
Azerbaijan's phone operator announces tender for purchase of goods Tenders 14 September 22:41
UK's Johnson says plan to break Brexit treaty needed to counter EU's 'revolver' Europe 14 September 22:12
Passenger transportation plunges in Kazakhstan year-on-year Transport 14 September 22:01
Mariam Kvrivishvili: From tomorrow, citizens of reciprocal countries will be able to enter Georgia without quarantine Georgia 14 September 21:41
What Iranian importers should do to clear their shipments stuck at customs? Business 14 September 21:26
Kazakhstan, Canada trade turnover down amid COVID-19 Business 14 September 21:25
Singapore reports 48 new COVID-19 cases, 57,454 in total Other News 14 September 21:20
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss construction of new road bridge over Astarachay Economy 14 September 20:32
Azerbaijani gymnasts' performance number at European Championships in Kiev disclosed Society 14 September 20:23
Azerbaijani ambassador to UK sends letter to member of House of Lords, Baroness Caroline Cox Politics 14 September 20:20
Georgia ups import of leather goods from Turkey during global COVID-19 pandemic Turkey 14 September 20:20
OSCE MG propose to meet with Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs in person Politics 14 September 20:17
