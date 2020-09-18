Baku International Energy Charter Forum to be held online

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.18

By Fidan Babayeva – Trend:

The International Energy Charter has announced the organization of the Baku International Energy Charter Forum as a part of the cooperation with Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy, the ministry told Trend on Sept.18.

The forum will be held online on October 28, 2020, on the ‘Transition to renewable energy sources in power generation, transport, heating, and cooling: modern challenges and trends’ theme.

The forum will address the challenges and opportunities of a more sustainable world based on renewable energy sources. It will also discuss the modern strategies, projects, and technologies forming the future of the energy sector across the globe.

The event will bring together high-level rapporteurs from the Energy Charter Member Countries and international organizations, as well as leading international experts.

Participation in the forum is by invitations only. All those willing to participate are invited to register online.