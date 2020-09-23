Kazakhstan's crude oil exports to Netherlands surge in 1H2020

Oil&Gas 23 September 2020 16:15 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan's crude oil exports to Netherlands surge in 1H2020
Russia eyes to build nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan
Russia eyes to build nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan
Vladimir Putin: Increase of excess income tax rates is justified step
Vladimir Putin: Increase of excess income tax rates is justified step
Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament: Armenian PM's statements undermine international efforts for peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict
Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament: Armenian PM's statements undermine international efforts for peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict
Latest
All activities for Ionian Adriatic Pipeline postponed: Croatian Ministry Oil&Gas 17:19
Turkey's clothes export to Uzbekistan slumps Turkey 17:13
Russia eyes to build nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan Business 17:08
Vladimir Putin: Increase of excess income tax rates is justified step Russia 17:06
Extraction plan for Iran's South Pars gas field determined Oil&Gas 17:02
Azerbaijan, ADB discuss prospects for expanding cooperation (PHOTO) Business 17:02
Iran to begin studies related to Sanandaj-Bashmakh route Business 16:55
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender to buy electric generators Tenders 16:44
Review of dairy products exported by Georgia to Azerbaijan Business 16:43
Israel's Mobileye, Dubai's Habtoor partner on self-driving cars Israel 16:27
Georgia exports first batch of honey to Azerbaijan Business 16:26
Azerbaijan developing vaccination strategy against coronavirus Society 16:22
Auction on placement of Azerbaijani Central Bank's short-term notes held Finance 16:21
ADB talks opportunities for financing of projects in Azerbaijan Finance 16:18
Kazakhstan's crude oil exports to Netherlands surge in 1H2020 Oil&Gas 16:15
Turkmen company plans to cover domestic demand for viscose thread Business 16:07
Volume of lending in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic increases Finance 16:05
Volume of maritime cargo transshipment from S.Korea via Turkey detailed Turkey 16:02
Ukrainian International Airlines FlyUIA announces flights to Georgia Transport 16:02
Kazakhstan's passenger cars export value to Azerbaijan revealed Business 16:01
Turkmen company for polypropylene production thread revealed export volumes Business 15:54
Turkish BOTAS discloses volume of oil shipment from Ceyhan terminal Oil&Gas 15:52
Iran declares volume of areas put into operation in agricultural parks Business 15:52
Revenues of Azerbaijani Nakhchivan's mobile communication operators up ICT 15:51
Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament: Armenian PM's statements undermine international efforts for peaceful settlement of Karabakh conflict Politics 15:50
Georgia's import of tubes, pipes, hollow profiles from Turkey up Business 15:46
Turkmenistan’s Turkmennebit exceeds volume of oil production Oil&Gas 15:46
Non-cash payments getting increasingly popular in Azerbaijan Finance 15:41
Kazakhstan’s QAZAQ AIR resuming flights on more domestic routes Transport 15:41
Foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan grows Business 15:40
Iran imports flu vaccine as possible medicine against COVID-19 Society 15:38
Paris Eiffel tower evacuated Europe 15:35
World GDP spent on energy to be halved by 2050 Oil&Gas 15:31
RAEX: Structural reforms in public sector of Uzbekistan’s economy to support the economic development Uzbekistan 15:28
AZAL launches special flights to Ankara and Antalya Society 15:24
Turkey remains main importer of flours, meals, pellets from Georgia Business 15:24
Ways for decarbonizing operations of oil & gas companies Oil&Gas 15:23
China's import of ready-made clothing from Turkey spikes Turkey 15:16
Geostat reveals volume of ferroalloys exported by Georgia to Turkey Business 15:15
Construction of Ashgabat-Turkmenabat highway continues Construction 15:12
Asian Development Bank expanding support program in Azerbaijan Finance 15:11
Oil & gas industry to become world’s carbon waste disposal agent Oil&Gas 15:10
Number of people infected with coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iran exceeds 430,000 Society 15:09
Georgians traveling to Estonia to be obliged to go through 14-day self-isolation Transport 15:07
Value of exports from Iran’s Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province climbs Business 15:03
GDP data of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan revealed Finance 14:56
Georgia reveals volume of fish exported to Azerbaijan Business 14:56
Azerbaijan's State Service on Property Issues to put up several enterprises for auction Business 14:46
Iran reveals details of exports from Yazd Province Business 14:44
Georgia reduces import of medicaments from Turkey Business 14:32
Iran threatens to exit from NPT and JCPOA Business 14:28
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 14:21
Iran's Shazand Oil Refining Company opens tender to buy equipment Tenders 14:18
Mayor of Israeli city: Azerbaijan no doubt very tolerant country Society 14:17
Russia increases volume of cement imports from Turkey Turkey 14:06
Iran discloses amount of currency returned to country economy Finance 13:57
Bulgarian MEP: Azerbaijani oil, gas pipelines strongly contribute to pan-European energy security Oil&Gas 13:52
SOCAR Energoresource, Tyumen Oblast ink agreement on socio-economic cooperation Oil&Gas 13:49
Azerbaijani president, first lady view landscaping work carried out in Balakhani settlement (PHOTO) Politics 13:47
Inflation rate grows in Iran Finance 13:46
Inflow of labor migrants from Turkey to Turkmenistan decreases Turkey 13:44
Azerbaijan holds auction on state-owned enterprises Business 13:38
Daily new coronavirus cases reach record in Israel Israel 13:12
Several UAVs and military helicopters handed over to Iranian Armed Forces Transport 13:05
Bulgarian MEP: Lasting settlement of Karabakh conflict lies in meaningful negotiations Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:58
Neste and Shell to increase supply of sustainable aviation fuel Oil&Gas 12:54
Uzbek-Korean Gas Chemical LLC to build hydrogen and nitrogen storage station Oil&Gas 12:50
Turkmenistan increases import of Turkish-made electrical goods Turkey 12:44
Turkmenhimiya opens tender for turnkey construction of production complex Tenders 12:43
Several more Russian enterprises get right to export fish products to Azerbaijan Economy 12:37
Uzbekistan to develop engineering and communication networks in Fergana region Finance 12:35
Construction Cost Index increases in Georgia Construction 12:29
Azerbaijan's ADIF reveals amount of сompensations made to depositors of closed banks Economy 12:23
Russia records over 6,400 new coronavirus cases Russia 12:12
Platform installed in field of Iranian Offshore Oil Company Oil&Gas 12:09
Italy eyes to create saffron plantations in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 12:08
EBRD allocates loan to Georgian Oil and Gas Corporation Finance 12:04
Turkmenistan to create international legal instrument of energy transit Transport 12:04
Azerbaijani oil prices rebound Finance 12:00
S. Korean commercial vehicle plant to be constructed in Uzbek region Construction 12:00
Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament meets with Russian FM (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:00
Ismail Seralgeldin: UN should activate all possible diplomatic channels to search for just settlement of Karabakh conflict Politics 11:58
Iran improves trade balance of agricultural goods Business 11:54
Georgia reports 227 new COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:53
Chairperson of Azerbaijani Parliament: We hope Russia make its best to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:46
Coca Cola Bottlers Georgia sets to produce new brand of mineral and fresh water Business 11:45
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs developing economic ties with business entities in Europe, Asia Business 11:41
Oil falls after surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories Oil&Gas 11:34
Former ambassador: Azerbaijan performs Non-Aligned Movement's struggle against occupation Politics 11:27
Shell’s and Total’s portfolios could be of interest to BP: studies Oil&Gas 11:24
Digital growth: working towards gender equality in IT in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 11:18
India's coronavirus infections surge again after dip Other News 11:07
Australia's virus hotspot may speed up lifting curbs as cases fall Other News 11:05
Parliament chairperson: Illegal settlement of Syrian, Lebanese Armenians in occupied Karabakh is concerning Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:00
Turkmenistan reviews impact of transport on climate change with ESCAP participants Turkmenistan 10:58
German consumer morale brightens less than expected Europe 10:55
Amazon launches climate-friendly program to help shop for sustainable products US 10:51
Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament: "Who dies for fascism, dies for Armenia" - too dangerous of expression (PHOTO) Politics 10:36
Turkmenistan, EU to create cooperation roadmap Business 10:35
Yandex negotiated Tinkoff Bank acquisition with TCS Group for $5.48 bln Russia 10:32
All news