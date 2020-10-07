BP Azerbaijan: As of now, all our business operations in region continue as normal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.7

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

As of now, all business operations of BP Azerbaijan in the region continue as normal, the company told Trend.

“However, we are deeply worried about the escalated military action within Azerbaijan’s territory and hope that the conflict will soon find a just resolution within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan,” said BP Azerbaijan.

On October 6th, at about 9 pm (GMT+4), Armenian armed forces aimed its missile strikes at Azerbaijani Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, the largest strategic project in the region, which plays an important role in Europe's energy security. However as a result of Azerbaijani Army's decisive measures the attack attempt was prevented and no damage to the pipeline was caused.

The BTC pipeline currently carries mainly ACG crude oil and Shah Deniz condensate from Azerbaijan. In addition, other volumes of crude oil and condensate continue to be transported via BTC, including volumes from Turkmenistan, Russia and Kazakhstan.

The BTC Co. shareholders are: BP (30.1 percent); AzBTC (25.00 percent); MOL (replaced Chevron as of 16 April 2020 (8.90 percent); Equinor (8.71 percent); TPAO (6.53 percent); Eni (5.00 percent); Total (5.00 percent), ITOCHU (3.40 percent); INPEX (2.50 percent), ExxonMobil (2.50 percent) and ONGC (BTC) Limited (2.36 percent).

