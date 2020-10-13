Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 13

Oil&Gas 13 October 2020 08:46 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 13
Kazakhstan invites investors from Slovakia, Hungary to cooperate
Kazakhstan invites investors from Slovakia, Hungary to cooperate
Oil handling surges at Kazakhstan's Aktau seaport
Oil handling surges at Kazakhstan's Aktau seaport
Kazakhstan, UAE to jointly implement several agricultural projects
Kazakhstan, UAE to jointly implement several agricultural projects
Latest
More capital inflows but fewer deals: $80M invested in Turkey-based startups in H1 Finance 08:58
Afghanistan hails Iran’s position in Afghan Peace Process Politics 08:57
Tengiz Tsertsvadze: Georgia will receive Remdesivir from October 25-30 Georgia 08:55
Kazakhstan invites investors from Slovakia, Hungary to cooperate Kazakhstan 08:50
Azerbaijani Tartar region under fire by Armenian armed forces Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:49
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 13 Oil&Gas 08:46
Armenian armed forces shelling Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam regions Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:45
More than 10 million early votes in U.S. presidential election US 08:04
Mainland China reports first local COVID-19 infections in nearly two months Other News 07:18
Asian stocks set to rise as tech, stimulus hopes fuel global rally Finance 06:23
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 7.8 mln: Johns Hopkins University US 05:35
World Bank's Malpass says G20 may agree to only six-month debt relief extension Finance 04:48
U.N. chief urges development banks to stop financing fossil fuel projects World 03:56
Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street Finance 03:09
$5 trillion investor group sets tougher portfolio carbon targets Economy 02:16
Number of COVID patients in French intensive care units highest in nearly five months Europe 01:27
Open offices losing popularity in Latvia due to pandemic Europe 00:39
Oil prices fall 3% as U.S., Libyan, Norwegian supplies resume Oil&Gas 12 October 23:42
Millions back to school as in-person education expands amid pandemic in Turkey Turkey 12 October 22:24
President Ilham Aliyev: The bombing of Ganja is yet another manifestation of the ugly face of Armenian fascism Politics 12 October 21:46
President Aliyev: Armenia continued his ugly deeds almost immediately after ceasefire Politics 12 October 21:43
President of Azerbaijan: Armenia losing in all directions of front Politics 12 October 21:41
Video message of President Ilham Aliyev was presented at the opening ceremony of 71st IAC 2020 (VIDEO) Politics 12 October 21:38
Some 15 neighboring states host 70% of Iranian exports Business 12 October 21:34
Uzbekistan’s tally of novel coronavirus cases surpasses 61,200 Uzbekistan 12 October 20:56
Georgia to receive up to 700,000 COVID-19 vaccines as soon as effective one becomes available Georgia 12 October 20:22
Azerbaijani ministry’s special commission assessing damage caused to Ganja by Armenia's missile strike Politics 12 October 19:47
Armenian side fails to damage Azerbaijan's energy infrastructure Economy 12 October 19:33
Turkish labor migrants visiting Russia down over 9M2020 Turkey 12 October 18:42
Verification mechanisms under development within Karabakh conflict settlement – Russian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 October 18:42
Number of labor migrants from Turkey in Uzbekistan plunges over 9M2020 Turkey 12 October 18:39
Oil handling surges at Kazakhstan's Aktau seaport Transport 12 October 18:39
Iran testing coronavirus vaccine Society 12 October 18:37
Uzbekistan boosts honey export almost 5 times Uzbekistan 12 October 18:25
Fitch Ratings predicts Uzbekistan to avoid recession in 2020 Finance 12 October 18:22
EU Council discuss situation within Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 October 18:16
Iran’s Parsian Gas Refining Company boosts gas condensate processing Oil&Gas 12 October 18:13
Turkish Trade Ministry says export of locally-made cement to Azerbaijan drops Turkey 12 October 18:04
World Bank predicts growth of Azerbaijan's industrial sector in 2021 Finance 12 October 18:04
Fitch Rating talks about financial metrics of Georgian banking sector Business 12 October 18:04
ADB talks about ongoing projects in Georgia Business 12 October 18:04
General Prosecutor's Office discloses number of victims as result of Armenia’s missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja Politics 12 October 18:03
Baku can't wait for justice for another 30 years - Turkish Minister Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 October 18:00
Heathrow taps bond markets, eyes further cost cuts to weather COVID-19 Europe 12 October 17:58
Number of tourists visited Georgia from Russia decreases in nine months Transport 12 October 17:56
Significant citizens lost their source of income during pandemic in Georgia Finance 12 October 17:56
Old Orthodox church in Ganja also damaged due to Armenian shelling Politics 12 October 17:56
S&P Global Ratings predicts not significant impact on Uzbek National Bank's funding profile Finance 12 October 17:56
EU gas production down by 14% y-o-y Oil&Gas 12 October 17:44
Shelling of Ganja by Armenia - absolutely immoral, violates concepts of humanity - Lev Spivak Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 October 17:42
Azerbaijani community in France posted slogans about Armenia’s provocations, says State Committee for Diaspora Affairs Society 12 October 17:38
Kazakhstan, UAE to jointly implement several agricultural projects Business 12 October 17:35
Foreign diplomats see Armenia’s war crimes committed in Azerbaijan’s Ganja with own eyes - Assistant to president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 October 17:35
Iraniam FM's visit to China was to remove obstacles in bilateral ties - official Business 12 October 17:26
Any help - important today to support victims of war ! Politics 12 October 17:25
US' 9M2020 imports of cement from Turkey edges up Turkey 12 October 17:19
Ombudsman addresses int’l organizations via video message in connection with Armenia’s aggression against Azerbaijan Politics 12 October 17:19
Political dialogue of Karabakh conflict parties shouldn't be delayed - Russian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 October 17:17
Kazakhstan’s Kazakhmys Corporation to fund its working capital via attracted tranche Business 12 October 17:17
Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan held a meeting with newly appointed Ambassador of Japan Business 12 October 17:11
Farmers in Azerbaijan's Shaki continue tobacco production Business 12 October 17:09
China's import of steel from Turkey rises over 9M2020 Turkey 12 October 17:09
Turkmenistan takes back citizens from Ukraine due to pandemic Transport 12 October 16:58
Number of job seekers from Turkey in Azerbaijan spikes Turkey 12 October 16:50
Bioelectric station to be constructed in Kazakhstan’s Zhezkazgan Oil&Gas 12 October 16:49
Armenia's report about "downed" Azerbaijani Su-25 - lie, Defense Ministry says Politics 12 October 16:49
Armenia doesn't know what humanity is - Israeli expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 October 16:47
EBRD wants to explore possibility of opening credit line to Turkmen banks Finance 12 October 16:43
Azerbaijan opens criminal case against WarGonzo founder due to extremist calls Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 October 16:42
Georgia increases export of hazelnuts Business 12 October 16:41
EBRD finances new landfill project in Georgia Business 12 October 16:40
Imports of gasoline and diesel fuel up to Georgia Oil&Gas 12 October 16:39
Azerbaijani Bank BTB completes 3Q2020 with profit Finance 12 October 16:38
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price falls Finance 12 October 16:36
Armenia wants to provoke Azerbaijan into retaliation and draw CSTO into the conflict, says editor-in-chief of Day.az Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 October 16:30
Azerbaijani UAV "shot down" by Armenia turned out to be "biplane" - Defense Ministry Politics 12 October 16:28
Georgia reveals volume of picked grape in Racha region Business 12 October 16:28
Georgian Tsivis Kveli company to expand its sales market Business 12 October 16:24
#stoparmanianterrorism from Baku Higher Oil School (VIDEO) Society 12 October 16:18
Production of Iran's Anguran mine increases Business 12 October 16:16
The National Institute for International Education of Korea invites international students for “2021 Global Korea Scholarship Other News 12 October 16:14
EBRD reveals results of meeting with Turkmenistan Finance 12 October 16:12
Chevron announced liquidation of its representative office in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12 October 16:10
Hereti Trading Group exporting Georgian wine to US Business 12 October 16:09
Fall in UK shoppers slows as consumers adapt to new COVID-19 curbs Europe 12 October 15:59
Georgian TMT company invest funds in increasing production Business 12 October 15:58
Cargo from Dubai arrives in Haifa, cementing Israel-UAE trade route Arab World 12 October 15:57
Armenian leadership must apologize to UN and Azerbaijan - Turkish president's adviser Politics 12 October 15:56
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan continue to increase Finance 12 October 15:53
Georgia reveals volume of exported apples Business 12 October 15:47
Azerbaijan regards missile attack on Ganja as vandalism and barbarism - assistant to president Politics 12 October 15:45
Azerbaijan's Agriculture Ministry providing field services to regional farmers Business 12 October 15:44
Azerbaijan confirms 47 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 12 October 15:43
Putin congratulates Tajikistan’s Rahmon on victory in presidential election Russia 12 October 15:38
Trump victory may cause almost 10% decline for oil prices - JP Morgan Oil&Gas 12 October 15:28
Azerbaijan shows newly liberated Suleymanli village of Jabrayil district (VIDEO) Politics 12 October 15:23
Iran's COVID-19 daily death toll reaches new record Society 12 October 15:19
Iran to boost electricity generation potential Oil&Gas 12 October 15:18
Former PM of Pakistan sends letter to Azerbaijani president Politics 12 October 15:17
Hand-made carpet export data of Iran's Markazi Province revealed Business 12 October 15:08
All news