TAP’s commissioning will allow to start 25-years long supplies of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, says BP

Bp, as a shareholder, welcomes the announcement of Trans Adriatic Pipeline made on October 12 on the successful completion of long time efforts of Azerbaijan along with the other involved governments, the European Commission, public and private sector stakeholders, and international financial institutions to develop, construct and connect European transportation components of the Southern Gas Corridor project, the company told Trend.

“The commissioning of TAP and the interconnecting pipeline built by Snam Rete Gas expected to be ready in November this year will allow the Shah Deniz Consortium to finalize the final steps required to start the twenty-five years long supplies of natural gas from Azerbaijan to customers in Italy, Greece and Bulgaria as planned by the end of 2020.

Together with SOCAR, we are proud to be the shareholders of all transportation components of almost 3500 km long Southern Gas Corridor value chain, enabling the Republic of Azerbaijan to make further contributions to the strengthening of the energy security of Georgia, Turkey and European countries by providing an alternative source of energy via a brand new gas transmission system,” said the company.

After almost four and a half years since the start of construction, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline is substantially complete.

The TAP pipeline has been filled with natural gas from the Greek-Turkish border up to the pipeline receiving terminal in Southern Italy.

TAP is currently finalizing preparations for launching the commercial operations and offering capacity to the market in alignment with the adjacent TSOs.

The Interconnection Point between TAP pipeline and the natural gas transmission system of Snam Rete Gas in Puglia (Italy) is expected to be completed and ready to transport gas by mid-November 2020.

TAP will transport natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz II field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 878 km long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, crosses Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

TAP’s routing can facilitate gas supply to several South Eastern European countries. TAP’s landfall in Italy provides multiple opportunities for further transport of Caspian gas to the wider European markets.

As a key part of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

