TAP’s commissioning will allow to start 25-years long supplies of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, says BP

Oil&Gas 13 October 2020 14:24 (UTC+04:00)
TAP’s commissioning will allow to start 25-years long supplies of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, says BP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.13

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Bp, as a shareholder, welcomes the announcement of Trans Adriatic Pipeline made on October 12 on the successful completion of long time efforts of Azerbaijan along with the other involved governments, the European Commission, public and private sector stakeholders, and international financial institutions to develop, construct and connect European transportation components of the Southern Gas Corridor project, the company told Trend.

“The commissioning of TAP and the interconnecting pipeline built by Snam Rete Gas expected to be ready in November this year will allow the Shah Deniz Consortium to finalize the final steps required to start the twenty-five years long supplies of natural gas from Azerbaijan to customers in Italy, Greece and Bulgaria as planned by the end of 2020.

Together with SOCAR, we are proud to be the shareholders of all transportation components of almost 3500 km long Southern Gas Corridor value chain, enabling the Republic of Azerbaijan to make further contributions to the strengthening of the energy security of Georgia, Turkey and European countries by providing an alternative source of energy via a brand new gas transmission system,” said the company.

After almost four and a half years since the start of construction, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline is substantially complete.

The TAP pipeline has been filled with natural gas from the Greek-Turkish border up to the pipeline receiving terminal in Southern Italy.

TAP is currently finalizing preparations for launching the commercial operations and offering capacity to the market in alignment with the adjacent TSOs.

The Interconnection Point between TAP pipeline and the natural gas transmission system of Snam Rete Gas in Puglia (Italy) is expected to be completed and ready to transport gas by mid-November 2020.

TAP will transport natural gas from the giant Shah Deniz II field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea to Europe. The 878 km long pipeline connects with the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) at the Turkish-Greek border in Kipoi, crosses Greece and Albania and the Adriatic Sea, before coming ashore in Southern Italy.

TAP’s routing can facilitate gas supply to several South Eastern European countries. TAP’s landfall in Italy provides multiple opportunities for further transport of Caspian gas to the wider European markets.

As a key part of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP is strategically and economically important to Europe and essential in providing reliable access to a new source of natural gas. TAP plays a significant role in boosting Europe’s energy security, supply diversification, as well as decarbonisation objectives.

TAP’s shareholding is comprised of BP (20 percent), SOCAR (20 percent), Snam (20 percent), Fluxys (19 percent), Enagás (16 percent) and Axpo (5 percent).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Discussions between Iran and South Korea carried out related to ‘frozen assets’
Discussions between Iran and South Korea carried out related to ‘frozen assets’
Iran’s East Alborz Coal Company beats new record on production
Iran’s East Alborz Coal Company beats new record on production
Iran reaches agreement with Iraq on financial issues
Iran reaches agreement with Iraq on financial issues
Loading Bars
Latest
Former Prime Minister of Croatia sends letter to president of Azerbaijan Politics 15:28
JPMorgan profit rises 4% as trading boosts quarter US 15:26
Former president of Albania sends letter to president of Azerbaijan Politics 15:21
Turkmenistan’s Lebap plant starts manufacture of new type of product Business 15:19
ArmeniArmenian armed forces once again subject Gazakhlar village of Fizuli district to missile fire (PHOTO) Politics 15:15
We will build entire cities on lands liberated from occupation, we will return life to those places - President Aliyev Politics 15:11
Azerbaijani soldiers destroy several Armenian tanks, along with other equipment (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:11
Number of enterprises with foreign capital increased in Uzbekistan Finance 15:05
TAP to ensure gas competitive market in Europe: Rystad Energy Oil&Gas 14:55
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Kazakhstan up Turkey 14:52
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for October 13 Society 14:51
Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association says honey prices may drop Business 14:51
Today, all neighborhoods of Hadrut are under our control - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:50
Why shouldn't Turkey also be a co-chair, it is already member of Minsk Group - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:49
Tesla cuts prices of Model S variant in United States, China US 14:48
Production of mineral fertilizers significantly increases in Turkmenistan Business 14:46
Russia discloses volumes of agricultural products supplied to Georgia Business 14:45
EU's Barnier says not enough progress in Brexit talks Europe 14:41
Revenues of Azerbaijani State Tax Service's non-budgetary fund revealed Finance 14:40
Russia reports over 13,800 new coronavirus cases Russia 14:39
Banks in Azerbaijan purchase about $63M at exchange auction Finance 14:33
Qatar supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty - ambassador Politics 14:28
Up to 50 Azerbaijani doctors working and studying in Turkey arrive in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 14:25
TAP’s commissioning will allow to start 25-years long supplies of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, says BP Oil&Gas 14:24
Our internally displaced persons will return to both Shusha and Khankandi, says Azerbaijani president Politics 14:24
Expenses for Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan made public Finance 14:22
World Bank predicts growth of Azerbaijan's export operations in 2021-2022 Business 14:21
Armenian Armed Forces grossly violate ceasefire even after it was announced Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:18
For lasting ceasefire to be reached, both sides must be committed to it - President Aliyev Politics 14:15
Discussions between Iran and South Korea carried out related to ‘frozen assets’ Finance 14:14
We avenged yesterday's victims on the battlefield - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:11
Agricultural equipment provided for farmers of Uzbekistan’s Bukhara Uzbekistan 14:00
If Armenian soldiers leave our lands, then this conflict will also end - President Aliyev Politics 13:52
Phone talk held between speakers of Azerbaijani Parliament, Russian Federation Council Politics 13:49
Central Bank of Azerbaijan sends letter of protest to Central Bank and Sberbank of Russia Finance 13:39
President Aliyev says decision to attack Ganja made personally by Pashinyan Politics 13:38
Iran’s East Alborz Coal Company beats new record on production Business 13:28
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 13:28
Uzbekneftegaz eyes to surpass annual oil production plan at Uzbek Kukdumalok field Oil&Gas 13:23
Executive Vice Rector of Azerbaijani ADA sends letter to president of California State University addressing her support for Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:23
Import of South Korean products to Azerbaijan increasing Business 13:11
Number of labor migrants from Turkey in France drops to record low Turkey 13:11
Azerbaijan's ruling party sends appeals to political parties, number of int'l organizations Politics 12:58
Several settlements now fully under our control - President Aliyev Politics 12:57
Bombing of Ganja - another manifestation of ugly face of Armenian fascism, says Azerbaijani president Politics 12:56
Germany says UK must make substantive moves in Brexit talks Europe 12:54
Georgia Wood to expand furniture manufacturing, thanks to Canadian investment Business 12:53
Number of containers shipped by MSC Georgia transport company up Transport 12:52
Share of Azerbaijani Finance Ministry in IBA's capital rises Finance 12:45
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages Politics 12:45
Uzbekneftegaz & Uzbekkhimmash expand inter-industry co-op Oil&Gas 12:44
Immediately after introduction of ceasefire, Armenia continued its vile actions - President Aliyev Politics 12:42
Azerbaijani Aghdam's villages under missile, artillery firing by Armenian Armed Forces Politics 12:41
Natural gas reserves up at Uzbek gas condensate fields Oil&Gas 12:35
Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air resuming flights on more domestic routes Transport 12:32
BOTAS ships almost 170 mb of ACG oil from Ceyhan terminal Oil&Gas 12:31
President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish Haber Turk TV channel (PHOTO) Politics 12:31
Annual weighted average interest rate at Georgian commercial banks down Finance 12:22
Georgia sees decrease in external merchandise trade Business 12:21
Revenues to Kazakhstan's state budget below plan in 9M2020 Finance 12:20
Iran reaches agreement with Iraq on financial issues Finance 12:18
Number of Turkish job seekers in Germany declines Turkey 12:16
IEC Secretary General makes statement on energy security in S.Caucasus Oil&Gas 12:12
Azerbaijani army fully complies with humanitarian ceasefire - MoD Politics 12:07
EU gas consumption sees biggest drop over last six years Oil&Gas 12:05
Pandemic causes momentum of uncertainty in Georgia Finance 11:52
Georgia reports 569 new coronavirus cases, 329 recoveries Georgia 11:51
Container cargo arrives in Turkmenistan via Lapis Lazuli Corridor Construction 11:49
Azerbaijani community of Moscow appeals to State Duma's speaker Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:49
Azerbaijan's import of leather goods from Turkey down Turkey 11:48
Armenia's war crimes must be investigated, perpetrators, executors must be punished - Israeli expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:43
Process for switching thermal plants to use gas underway in Kazakhstan's Almaty Oil&Gas 11:37
Export of leather goods from Turkey to US decreases Turkey 11:36
Karabakh must be liberated from occupation, says Iranian general Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:29
UK may have to go further on COVID-19 restrictions Europe 11:26
Low pressure compressor station under construction at Uzbek oil & gas field Oil&Gas 11:26
Germany raises cement import from Turkey Turkey 11:25
Turkmenistan to hold auction on sale of state properties Finance 11:24
Bus companies suffer due to COVID-19 in Georgia Business 11:22
Escalation of Karabakh conflict vs Azerbaijani oil & gas infrastructure Oil&Gas 11:15
Prices of Azerbaijani oil decline Finance 11:14
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 13 Finance 11:12
Oil demand to flatten out in 2030s Oil&Gas 11:03
Azerbaijan destroys Armenia's manpower, military equipment across entire front Politics 11:02
Shelling Azerbaijani cities means shelling Turkish cities - columnist Turkey 10:55
Investment in oil and gas supply falls by one-third Oil&Gas 10:53
Era of global oil demand growth to an end next decade Oil&Gas 10:39
Cargo volume transported by air down in Kazakhstan Transport 10:39
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar refinery opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 10:23
Members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center send letter to President Aliyev Politics 10:23
French cabinet to discuss coronavirus measures on Tuesday Europe 10:22
Construction of new bus station ongoing in Turkmenistan Construction 10:15
Kazakhstan's postal service operator to buy coal via tender Tenders 10:13
Iranian currency rates for October 13 Finance 10:06
Azerbaijani Parliament sends appeals to int'l structures regarding Armenia's war crimes Politics 10:05
Armenian ASALA terrorist again taking part in fighting against Azerbaijan Politics 09:53
Israel's budget deficit widens to 9.1% Israel 09:52
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for October 13 Uzbekistan 09:46
Oil prices steady after falling amid return of supply Oil&Gas 09:46
Armenian Armed Forces shelling territory of Azerbaijan's Aghjabadi district Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42
All news