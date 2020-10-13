Kazakhstan prohibits export of liquefied petroleum gas

Oil&Gas 13 October 2020 18:32 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan prohibits export of liquefied petroleum gas
Turkey's export of leather goods to China drops
Turkey's export of leather goods to China drops
France cuts steel import from Turkey
France cuts steel import from Turkey
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Turkmenistan down
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Turkmenistan down
Latest
Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry sends appeals to international companies Politics 19:52
Armenian side constantly shelling 2 settlements, 8 villages of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district Politics 19:35
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry puts bonds on auction again Finance 19:21
Azerbaijan destroys missile system near which Armenian PM took "selfie" (PHOTO) Politics 19:08
Azerbaijan shows Hadrut settlement liberated from occupation (VIDEO) Politics 18:40
BBC TV correspondent shares photos of civilians of Azerbaijan’s Tartar (PHOTO) Politics 18:32
Kazakhstan prohibits export of liquefied petroleum gas Oil&Gas 18:32
Latest events in Azerbaijan’s Ganja shock UK’s ambassador Politics 18:29
Fake telegram channel and Instagram account using name of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry was created Politics 18:21
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 14 Oil&Gas 18:16
Baku - one of most important and friendly capitals for Russia in region – writer Politics 18:11
Armenian armed forces' shelling of Azerbaijani city of Ganja - gross violation of international humanitarian law - expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:07
GM platform-based car manufacturing expanding in Uzbekistan Transport 18:01
Turkey's export of leather goods to China drops Turkey 17:57
Former Secretary General of the Arab League sends letter to Azerbaijani president Politics 17:56
France cuts steel import from Turkey Turkey 17:54
Azerbaijan amends rules for temporary regulation of credit organizations amid COVID-19 pandemic Finance 17:54
Citigroup quarterly profit tumbles on low interest rates, loan demand US 17:47
France to direct loans of up 100 million euros to small firms Europe 17:44
Grape harvesting in Georgian Kakheti region at final stage Business 17:43
Bank of Georgia supports construction of milk processing plant in mountain village of Zoti Construction 17:41
This was deliberate strike on civilians - BBC talks missile attack on Ganja city (PHOTO) Politics 17:40
Armenian provocations damaged 160 businesses in Azerbaijan- SMEs Development Agency (PHOTO) Economy 17:39
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Turkmenistan down Turkey 17:37
Europe glad to get rid of radicals of Armenian origin, says Azerbaijani MP Politics 17:29
Iran reveals amount of funds allocated for construction of Ardabil-Mianeh railway Finance 17:26
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Israel down Turkey 17:24
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again rising in Iran Finance 17:23
Opportunity to support National Army through “Kabinetim” app ICT 17:23
Khojaly massacre, shelling of Ganja - terrorist acts of Armenia against Azerbaijan, says analyst Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:20
Azerbaijan’s liquids production to decline by 0.06 mb/d for 2020 Oil&Gas 17:18
Article covering attacks of Azerbaijani residential areas by Armenian armed forces published on naewoeilbo.com Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:15
Uzbekneftegaz eyes to meet demand of propane-butane mixture in domestic market Oil&Gas 17:03
Amount of investments made to Iran's Zanjan Province grow Finance 17:00
Minister: Georgia’s economy gradually returning to its positive development Business 16:58
Sweden concerned about death of civilians as result of Karabakh conflict - FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:52
Steel export from Turkey to Morocco down Turkey 16:49
Assistance program for citizens amid pandemic finishes in October in Georgia Finance 16:47
OSCE MG working on substantive issues of Nagorno-Karabakh political settlement process Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:47
Branch of Russia's Tatneft in Turkmenistan opens again tender for spare parts purchase Tenders 16:41
Oil production volume down in Kazakhstan over 9M2020 Business 16:35
Armenian FM tries to misrepresent situation around Karabakh conflict Politics 16:32
China lowers import of Turkish-made cement Turkey 16:28
Charter flight to Turkmenistan from Germany arranged due to pandemic Transport 16:27
Swiss ambassador calls to stop violence, after seeing Armenia's attack on Ganja Politics 16:26
Number of licenses issued to industrial enterprises in Iran's Zanjan Province increases Finance 16:18
Israel sees commercial aviation deal with UAE within days Israel 16:17
US Secretary of State calls on to maintain ceasefire within Nagorno Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:17
Turkic Council expresses concern over military confrontation in occupied Azerbaijani lands Politics 16:16
Prices on household appliances may increase in Iran Finance 16:16
Uzelektoapparat-Electroshield to construct power supply facilities in Uzbekistan’s Navoi Oil&Gas 16:16
Azerbaijani ombudsman circulates report on investigating Armenia's missile attack on Ganja (PHOTO) Society 16:11
Malaysia stands firm on territorial integrity, inviolability of Azerbaijani borders - Ambassador Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:07
OSCE Minsk Group should urgently gather - Turkish FM Politics 16:04
Uzbekistan’s National Bank enters Eurobond market Finance 16:01
With completion of Southern Gas Corridor Azerbaijan to become important contributor to European energy supply diversification – SOCAR Oil&Gas 15:47
USAID, Turkmen company to implement automated management system Business 15:35
Azerbaijan confirms 64 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 15:34
Energy Community talks about reforms in Georgian energy sector Oil&Gas 15:33
Central Bank of Azerbaijan launches digital identification system Finance 15:29
Former Prime Minister of Croatia sends letter to president of Azerbaijan Politics 15:28
JPMorgan profit rises 4% as trading boosts quarter US 15:26
Former president of Albania sends letter to president of Azerbaijan Politics 15:21
Turkmenistan’s Lebap plant starts manufacture of new type of product Business 15:19
Armenian armed forces once again subject Gazakhlar village of Fizuli district to missile fire (PHOTO) Politics 15:15
We will build entire cities on lands liberated from occupation, we will return life to those places - President Aliyev Politics 15:11
Azerbaijani soldiers destroy several Armenian tanks, along with other equipment (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:11
Number of enterprises with foreign capital increased in Uzbekistan Finance 15:05
TAP to ensure gas competitive market in Europe: Rystad Energy Oil&Gas 14:55
Number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Kazakhstan up Turkey 14:52
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for October 13 Society 14:51
Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association says honey prices may drop Business 14:51
Today, all neighborhoods of Hadrut are under our control - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:50
Why shouldn't Turkey also be a co-chair, it is already member of Minsk Group - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:49
Tesla cuts prices of Model S variant in United States, China US 14:48
Production of mineral fertilizers significantly increases in Turkmenistan Business 14:46
Russia discloses volumes of agricultural products supplied to Georgia Business 14:45
EU's Barnier says not enough progress in Brexit talks Europe 14:41
Revenues of Azerbaijani State Tax Service's non-budgetary fund revealed Finance 14:40
Russia reports over 13,800 new coronavirus cases Russia 14:39
Banks in Azerbaijan purchase about $63M at exchange auction Finance 14:33
Qatar supports Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty - ambassador Politics 14:28
Azerbaijani doctors in Turkey return to Azerbaijan to help during armed clashes (PHOTO) Society 14:25
TAP’s commissioning will allow to start 25-years long supplies of natural gas from Azerbaijan to Europe, says BP Oil&Gas 14:24
Our internally displaced persons will return to both Shusha and Khankandi, says Azerbaijani president Politics 14:24
Expenses for Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan made public Finance 14:22
World Bank predicts growth of Azerbaijan's export operations in 2021-2022 Business 14:21
Armenian Armed Forces grossly violate ceasefire even after it was announced Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:18
For lasting ceasefire to be reached, both sides must be committed to it - President Aliyev Politics 14:15
Discussions between Iran and South Korea carried out related to ‘frozen assets’ Finance 14:14
We avenged yesterday's victims on the battlefield - Azerbaijani president Politics 14:11
Agricultural equipment provided for farmers of Uzbekistan’s Bukhara Uzbekistan 14:00
If Armenian soldiers leave our lands, then this conflict will also end - President Aliyev Politics 13:52
Phone talk held between speakers of Azerbaijani Parliament, Russian Federation Council Politics 13:49
Central Bank of Azerbaijan sends letter of protest to Central Bank of Russia Finance 13:39
President Aliyev says decision to attack Ganja made personally by Pashinyan Politics 13:38
Iran’s East Alborz Coal Company beats new record on production Business 13:28
Precious metal prices in Azerbaijan down Finance 13:28
Uzbekneftegaz eyes to surpass annual oil production plan at Uzbek Kukdumalok field Oil&Gas 13:23
Executive Vice Rector of ADA University in Azerbaijan sends letter to president of California State University who addressed her support for Armenia Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:23
All news