Oil steady as rising coronavirus cases stokes demand concerns
Oil prices were steady on Wednesday on concerns that fuel demand will continue to falter as rising coronavirus cases across Europe and in the United States, the world’s biggest oil consumer, could impede economic growth, Trend reports citing Reuters.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its monthly report on Tuesday that oil demand in 2021 will rise by 6.54 million barrels per day (bpd) to 96.84 million bpd, 80,000 bpd less than its forecast a month ago, as a result of the economic dislocations caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Brent crude futures LCOc1 for December fell by 8 cents, or 0.2%, to $42.37 a barrel by 0142 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate CLc1 futures were down 9 cents, or 0.2%, to $40.11.
Latest
Purpose of false info disseminated by Armenian Defense Ministry is to distract world community - Azerbaijani MoD
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva: I pray for the life and health of every Azerbaijani soldier (VIDEO)
US-Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association, Azerbaijan-Britain Alumni Association, Azerbaijani Students and Alumni Platform, ADA Volunteers Movement make statement
US Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association makes statement in support of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity
Armenian armed forces' shelling of Azerbaijani city of Ganja - gross violation of international humanitarian law - expert
Article covering attacks of Azerbaijani residential areas by Armenian armed forces published on naewoeilbo.com
With completion of Southern Gas Corridor Azerbaijan to become important contributor to European energy supply diversification – SOCAR
Armenian armed forces once again subject Gazakhlar village of Fizuli district to missile fire (PHOTO)
We will build entire cities on lands liberated from occupation, we will return life to those places - President Aliyev
Why shouldn't Turkey also be a co-chair, it is already member of Minsk Group - Azerbaijani president