Azerbaijan eyes increasing private investment in renewable energy sector - minister
Latest
General Prosecutor's Office gives update on number of victims as result of missile strike on Azerbaijan’s Barda (PHOTO)
If Armenia continues to attack civilians, Azerbaijan to take adequate measures - Assistant to president
Armenia used cluster munitions to inflict excessive casualties among civilians in Barda - assistant to Azerbaijani president
Armenia's attacks on Azerbaijani settlements - attack against civilized world - Assistant to the president
Azerbaijan invites Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International to conduct on site assessment of Armenian crimes - top official
Serious environmental crimes committed in occupied territories of Azerbaijan must be immediately stopped
General Prosecutor's Office discloses number of victims as result of missile strike on Azerbaijan’s Barda
Armenian armed forces firing rockets to Azerbaijani Barda - assistant to Azerbaijani president (UPDATED) (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Involvement of any country in settlement of Karabakh conflict must be agreed upon by Armenia, Azerbaijan - Spokesman for the Russian President
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expresses condolences to relatives of those killed as result of Armenia's missile attack on Barda (PHOTO)
Especially crucial that health workers in Karabakh kept safe from violence to sustain COVID-19 response - WHO
Azerbaijan fighting alone on battlefield, Trend News Agency's editor-in-chief tells Omani WisalFM radio (VIDEO)