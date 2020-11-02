Azerbaijani Energy Ministry talks building process of 'Gyz Galasy' power station
Latest
Azerbaijan's Qarabag FC hopes for day to come when FC will base in territories occupied 30 years ago
We are with you 24 hours a day whatever our duty is - President of Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges
We, as the Turkic Council and the Turkic world, have stood by brotherly Azerbaijan - Turkic Council SecGen
Situation in occupied territories is deplorable, all our historical, religious sites destroyed, desecrated - President of Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan has great prospects for development of renewable energy sector in Nagorno-Karabakh region