Fostering digital technology workforce for the country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13

Trend:

bp and its co-venturers in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz and South Caucasus Pipeline projects – SOCAR, TPAO, PETRONAS, MOL, LUKOIL, NICO, Equinor, INPEX, ExxonMobil, SGC, ITOCHU, ONGC, TOTAL and Eni today announced they were joining the IBA Tech Academy initiative by funding the training of 200 Azerbaijani citizens jointly with the International Bank of Azerbaijan. The project is in support of training the new generation of digital workforce for the country and is part of bp and its co-venturers’ commitment to helping enhance overall capacity-building in Azerbaijan.

IBA Tech Academy is an educational programme initiated by the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA). It focuses on developing IT skills, overall technological knowledge and capabilities in all sectors of the economy. The project aims to support the development of the local IT market fostering the new generation of professionals who would think innovatively, lead efforts towards the technology of the future and be part of technological breakthroughs.

The programme was launched last year aiming to train annually around 100 Azerbaijani citizens representing all sectors of social and economic development. With bp and its co-venturers’ support this year the number of participants in the programme will double.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s Vice president Middle East and Caspian, Communications and Advocacy, said: ”We believe fostering digital workforce is a direct contribution to the social and economic development of the country. We also see this as major support for the efforts to improve effectiveness of public services. With the current challenges and the fast changes the world is undergoing there’s increasing demand for technology experts who would easily deal with the emerging new technologies. We welcome IBA’s initiative to help develop the new generation of technologically skilled, knowledgeable and capable workforce who would add to the country’s capacity to make a smooth transition to the technology of the future.

bp and its co-venturers have been supporting capacity-building efforts of the country for 27 years and we remain committed to continuing to invest in the education and development of highly qualified Azerbaijani nationals.”

Abbas İbrahimov, Chairman of the International Bank of Azerbaijan Management Board said: “The IBA Tech Academy created by our bank last year is reaching its goals, adding to the number of professional IT experts in the local labour market. bp and its co-venturers’ interest in this programme and their support are a clear indication of the importance of the project as well as this opens up new prospects for the Academy’s future.

It is our people who will benefit most from the joint effort and cooperation of the two major business entities – bp and its co-venturers, and IBA”.

IBA Tech Academy is based on the methodology developed by the centre for training of IT professionals «DAN IT education». The education programme is based on the Israeli method for training IT-personnel – Telem. Currently the Academy provides immersive bootcamp programmes covering main areas of coding.

The duration of the project is 12 months with the value of 400,000 AZN of which 200,000 AZN is bp and co-venturers’ contribition and the remaining 200,000 AZN will be funded by IBA.

Notes to Editors

Over the past 27 years bp and its co-venturers have supported a large number of major social investment projects. These have included educational and capacity-building programmes, building skills and capabilities in local communities, improving access to social infrastructure in communities, supporting local enterprises through provision of access to finance and training, support for cultural legacy and sport, as well as technical assistance to public institutions.

In the first three quarters of 2020, bp and the co-venturers in bp-operated joint ventures spent more than $2.6 million in Azerbaijan on social investment projects. In addition, in the first three quarters of the year, bp alone spent over $1.1 million on sponsorship projects in Azerbaijan. In total, to date bp and the co-venturers in bp-operated joint ventures have invested around $89 million through social development programmes in Azerbaijan.

For more information about bp and co-venturers’ social investment projects please visit bp Azerbaijan site at www.bp.com/azerbaijan.

IBA is one of the leading banks in the South Caucasus region for its assets, customer base and international portfolio of operations. With over 30 branches and around 40 subbranches covering different regions of Azerbaijan, the bank provides universal banking services to its retail and corporate customers. The number of legal entities serviced by the bank is more than 17,000 and the number of individuals is more than 1.3 million. The bank employs more than 1,300 employees.

For more information about IBA Tech Academy please visit www.ibatech.az