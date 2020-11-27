French Development Agency puts emphasis on increasing solar and wind capacity integration in Georgia
Latest
French Development Agency puts emphasis on increasing solar and wind capacity integration in Georgia
Discovery of Turkmen scientists expected to make unique contribution to healthcare system on global scale
Iran Parliament speaker obliges gov't to implement “People's Livelihood Protection Act” as soon as possible
Ruling coalition in Germany stands for Berlin’s participation in promoting peace in Nagorno-Karabakh
Turkish Ombudsman Institution prepares special report on Armenia's war crimes against Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
French Senate Resolution is blow to French interests in South Caucasus - Center for Economic Reforms Analysis