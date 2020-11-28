OPEC+ monitoring committee postpones meeting on oil production cuts deal in 2021 to Sunday

Informal consultations of the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee have been postponed from Saturday to Sunday, a source in one of the delegations told TASS on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The online meetings was initially scheduled for November 28 but, according to the latest reports, the minister will gather on Sunday to discuss recommendations on oil production levels in the first months of 2021.

The committee failed to agree such a recommendation at its regular meeting on November 17 and took a time out ahead of an OPEC+ ministerial meeting due to take place on November 30 - December 1. The meeting is expected to yield a decision on whether the current level oil production cuts of 7.7 million barrels a day should be extended to the first months of 2021. The ministers are looking at two options of prolongation, either for three of for six months.