Oil&Gas 28 November 2020 20:05 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 29
Latest
Kazakhstan to bring waste processing level to average European level Business 21:00
UK appoints minister in charge of COVID-19 vaccine rollout Europe 20:49
Number of blocked malware in AzStateNet network drops ICT 20:40
Airport in Uzbekistan to buy auto parts via tender Tenders 20:08
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale November 29 Oil&Gas 20:05
Azerbaijani team takes third place in group exercises at 36th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships Society 19:57
At least 6 killed in Somali capital suicide bombing Other News 19:51
Microsoft Azerbaijan to support all initiatives in liberated territories of Azerbaijan ICT 19:30
Azerbaijan shows footage of Kalbajar's Vang village (VIDEO) Politics 19:28
Police fire tear gas at Paris protest against police violence Europe 19:27
Electricity imports growing in Georgia Oil&Gas 19:20
Cargo, passenger traffic via Turkish Sabiha Gokcen Airport slumps amid pandemic Turkey 19:12
Uzbek-Korean JSC Uz-Dong Won Co. announces tender for steel pipes supply Tenders 18:59
Cargo transportation at Turkish Antalya airport reduces Turkey 18:54
Austria records nearly 1,000 COVID-19 deaths over past 10 days Europe 18:28
State Employment Agency of Azerbaijan opens tender on supporting start-up projects Tenders 18:01
Results of Azerbaijan's junior national team performance at 36th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships announced Society 17:48
Details of Iran’s exports to Iraq declared Business 17:41
Azerbaijan reports 4,212 new COVID-19 cases, 1,760 recoveries Society 17:26
Four citizens dead as result of mine exploding in Fuzuli - Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office Society 17:24
Kazakhstan's export volumes to China surge despite COVID-19 Business 17:24
Assistant to Azerbaijan's president, diplomats, Garabagh FC representatives visit Aghdam Mosque (PHOTO) Politics 16:38
Turkmenistan committed to promoting socio-economic development of Afghanistan Business 16:34
Georgian oil companies seek to avoid price increases Oil&Gas 16:14
Tender for maintenance of elevators, escalators launched in Turkey Turkey 15:51
Azerbaijan's ten-month output of oil products declines Oil&Gas 15:40
Turkey's export of grain and legumes to Turkmenistan up Turkey 15:34
Turkmenistan, Belarus discuss program of cooperation Business 15:14
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for November 28 Society 15:09
Azerbaijani president's assistant, diplomatic corps reps arrive at liberated Aghdam city Politics 14:57
Rural digitalization project successfully underway in Kazakhstan Business 14:55
Missile fired to Tartar by Armenia delivered to local museum - president's assistant (VIDEO) Politics 14:46
Number of enterprises put into operation in Iran's Ardabil Province up Business 14:45
Water problems center to be created in Uzbekistan’s Khorezm region Uzbekistan 14:34
Khazar Consortium opens tender for purchase of lubricating oil Tenders 14:25
Azerbaijan’s Baku Telephone Communications opens tender Tenders 14:19
Georgia sees increase in COVID-19 cases Georgia 14:18
Number of shells fired at Tartar district by Armenian Armed Forces revealed Society 14:04
German minister says partial lockdown could last until Spring 2021 Europe 13:47
Kazakhstan doubles export to Afghanistan Business 13:27
Price of apartments in Iran’s Tehran rising Business 13:24
Autumn grain sowing carried out on large area of land in Azerbaijan Economy 12:55
Azerbaijan’s Baku Metro to buy inert materials through tender Tenders 12:34
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 12:19
Azerbaijani president's assistant, diplomatic missions visiting Tartar (PHOTO) Politics 12:14
Turkish soldiers to soon begin their missions in Azerbaijan - Turkey’s VP Politics 11:57
Georgian Basisbank launches service for purchase of government securities Finance 11:41
Azerbaijan shows footage of Kalbajar's Istisu village (VIDEO) Politics 11:21
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for November 28 Uzbekistan 10:43
Turkey issues 10M2020 data on cargo, passenger traffic in Adnan Menderes Airport Turkey 10:28
Assistant to Azerbaijani president, Karabakh football club to visit Tartar, Aghdam cities Politics 10:27
Azerbaijani oil prices reaching $49 per barrel Finance 10:20
Tesla could widen release of 'self-driving' software in two weeks US 10:15
Iranian currency rates for November 28 Finance 10:07
Kazakhstan’s Intergas Central Asia opens tender for equipment modernization Tenders 10:02
Turkish municipality to rent vehicles via tender Turkey 09:53
Turkmenistan, EU discuss prospects for developing bilateral contacts Business 09:52
Iran seeks to cooperate in auto sector with foreign countries Transport 09:49
Azerbaijani flag raised in liberated Kalbajar city after 27 years (VIDEO) Politics 09:35
OPEC+ likely to roll over its current production cut at least until end-March 2021 Oil&Gas 09:23
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll nears 172,000 Other News 08:41
826 new coronavirus cases in 24 hrs, total at 130,039 Kazakhstan 07:43
Georgian Poti FIZ plans to implement production of high-tech electrical devices in 2021 Business 07:01
Chinese mainland reports 6 new imported COVID-19 cases Other News 06:47
British, Irish prime ministers discuss EU trade negotiations Europe 05:46
Kazakhstan increases exports to Georgia multifold despite COVID-19 Business 05:01
France reports 957 new COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations down Europe 03:56
76 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 02:43
OPEC+ monitoring committee postpones meeting on oil production cuts deal in 2021 to Sunday Oil&Gas 01:41
Brexit goes down to the wire: EU and UK say big differences remain Europe 00:49
Iran expected to reduce potato production Business 00:01
Azerbaijan national team won silver and bronze medals at 36th European Championship in Ukraine Society 27 November 23:57
Diesel fuel production down in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 27 November 23:55
Кazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company opens tender to buy batteries Tenders 27 November 23:55
Export of grain and legumes by Turkey to Iran down Turkey 27 November 23:55
Turkey registers nearly 30,000 new coronavirus cases as recoveries surpass 390,000 Turkey 27 November 23:35
Kazakhstan has high hopes for homegrown COVID-19 vaccine - Minister Kazakhstan 27 November 23:33
Georgia expect stabilization of pandemic with the expansion of restrictions Georgia 27 November 23:31
Iraq reports 2,545 new COVID-19 cases, 547,215 in total Arab World 27 November 23:00
Resolution adopted by French Senate is gross violation of int'l law - Honorary Member of French Parliament Politics 27 November 22:36
Erdoğan urges public caution against COVID-19 in Turkey amid violations Turkey 27 November 21:54
76 Iranian professors among world top 2% scientists Iran 27 November 21:47
Monetary policy in Georgia remains tightest among CIS - Renaissance Capital Business 27 November 21:43
Representatives of Kyrgyzstan take part in XVIII meeting of CSTO ICMEC Kyrgyzstan 27 November 21:09
Britain records 16,022 new coronavirus cases, 521 new deaths Europe 27 November 20:38
Azerbaijani gymnasts reach finals of 36th European Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Ukraine Society 27 November 19:59
Turkish political parties condemn French Senate’s resolution on Karabakh Politics 27 November 19:14
World Maritime University, Georgia aim to develop maritime education, capacity-building activities Transport 27 November 18:26
Georgia makes giant strides in transposition of energy efficiency acquis Oil&Gas 27 November 18:06
Cash receipts from Azerbaijan to Georgia increases Finance 27 November 18:03
Number of debit cards in Azerbaijan increases Finance 27 November 17:54
Uzbekistan increases raisins export to Netherlands Business 27 November 17:50
Georgia to subsidize wheat flour price Business 27 November 17:49
IAEA to implement multiple projects in Georgia Oil&Gas 27 November 17:46
Uzbekistan, Hungary consider establishing Uzbek-Hungarian Business Council Business 27 November 17:41
Uzbekistan confirms repayment schedules on ADB loan for solid waste cleaning Finance 27 November 17:40
Percentage of problem loans in Azerbaijan down Finance 27 November 17:37
Eni Turkmenistan Ltd opens tender for vehicles provision Tenders 27 November 17:28
Tree-planting campaign continues in Azerbaijan's Gubadli (PHOTO) Society 27 November 17:23
Azerbaijan raises commercial gas production Oil&Gas 27 November 17:10
