Prospects for expanding capabilities of Southern Gas Corridor discussed

The 7th International Energy Forum - Gas Forum of the Ministers of the International Gas Union entitled "Towards Recovery and Shared Prosperity: Natural Gas Opportunities for a Sustainable World" was held on December 3, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov also took part in the event.

The forum, organized by the government of Malaysia online, focused on the role of natural gas on the developing markets, new perspectives in natural gas markets, energy policy and business strategies that will serve the sustainable future and support the dynamic development of the global gas markets.

Speaking at the ministerial round table on the topic "Opportunities in the expanding gas markets: prospects for producers and consumers in the new realities", organized within the forum, the minister of energy spoke about the Southern Gas Corridor project and stressed that transportation of natural gas to Europe will begin from the end of this year.

At the same time, the minister spoke about TANAP and TAP projects, as well as the prospects for expanding the transport capabilities of these pipelines and the Southern Gas Corridor as a whole, and transportation of gas to many more countries, namely, South-Eastern Europe and the Balkan countries.

The minister also said that at the stage of the counter-offensive operation and the subsequent political decision, Azerbaijan liberated the territories occupied by Armenia and put an end to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict which lasted 30 years, thereby leaving in the past military threats to the energy infrastructure, including gas infrastructure of Azerbaijan.

About 100 high-level officials, including ministers, heads of international organizations and experts attended the forum.

