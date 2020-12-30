Snam enters into agreement for boosting green hydrogen mobility in Lombardy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.30

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

FNM, A2A and Snam of Italy have agreed to further develop green hydrogen mobility in Lombardy by signing a memorandum of understanding, Trend reports with reference to Snam company.

The three companies have agreed on examining a system for supplying and refuelling hydrogen from renewable sources and the recovery of material to power the new trains of the Brescia-Iseo-Edolo line.

It is about creating the first ever Italian "Hydrogen Valley" in Lombardy, particularly in Sebino and Valcamonica. The plan, called H2iseO is aimed at equipping the "Hydrogen Valley" with a fleet of hydrogen trains and related infrastructure, starting from 2023.

The three companies will work together to ensure the creation of a production and refuelling system for the new clean energy trains, which will be purchased by FNM and entrusted to Trenord and which will replace the current diesel-powered trains on the railway line managed by FERROVIENORD (a 100 percent FNM company).

Subsequently, by 2025, the hydrogen solution will also be extended to local public transport, which counts about 40 vehicles managed in Valcamonica by FNMAutoservizi (a 100 percent FNM company), with the possibility of also opening up to freight logistics.

The conversion of the railway section to hydrogen represents a first step towards the decarbonisation of the entire local public transport system in the valley, offering opportunities also for private mobility, thanks to the versatility of the filling stations.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn