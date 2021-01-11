Kazakhstan's Tengiz oil field reports several more COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

A total of 812 coronavirus-positive patients are currently undergoing treatment in the hospitals at the Kazakhstan’s Tengiz oil and gas field, Trend reports citing the regional akimat (administrative center).

The akimat said that 73 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Atyrau region where the field is situated over last 24 hours, including 50 patients detected as result of screening at the field. Sixteen of the patients display the coronavirus-associated symptoms.

Furthermore, 53 patients have recovered from the virus over the past day in the region.

In early Dec. 2020, medical specialists were sent to the field to the Kazakhstan’s Tengiz oil and gas field due to the boost of COVID-19 cases there.

Similar drastic increase in COVID-19 cases at the field was observed in May 2020, when Kazakhstan’s Chief Sanitary Doctor Aizhan Yesmagambetova said that operations at TCO-operated Tengiz oil and gas field may be suspended if number of COVID-19 cases among field’s staff continues to increase.

The first two cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Kazakhstan among those who arrived in Almaty city from Germany on March 13, 2020.

The Tengiz oil field was discovered in 1979 and is one of the biggest and deepest oil fields in the world. The total explored reserves of Tengiz reach 3.2 billion tons, while recoverable reserves range from 890 million tons to 1.37 billion tons.

In 1993, Tengizchevroil LLP, which is the project operator, was established on the basis of an agreement between Kazakhstan and Chevron.

Presently, Tengizchevroil includes Chevron (50 percent), ExxonMobil Kazakhstan Ventures Inc. (25 percent), KazMunayGas (20 percent) and LukArco (5 percent).

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh