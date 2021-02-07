Foundation of new propylene plant laid in Iran
Latest
Diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Armenian-destroyed mosque in liberated Zangilan (VIDEO)
Armenians destroyed Azerbaijani territories during occupation, says aide to president - Trend TV from Khudafarin (VIDEO)
Diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan view cemetery destroyed by Armenians in Jabrayil - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Turkish ambassador witnesses inhuman, barbaric actions of Armenia in Azerbaijan's liberated lands (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani IDPs yearn to go back to their homes, but it may take another decade - National Geographic
Participation in restoration of liberated territories of Azerbaijan - great opportunity for Iran's East Azerbaijan Province
Azerbaijani servicemen successfully complete UAV-based course in Turkey, receive certificates (PHOTO/VİDEO)
Reconstruction of Jojug Marjanli - symbol of Azerbaijani people's determination to return, says president's aide - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijan diplomatic corps' representatives arrive in Jabrayil's Jojug Marjanli - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Trade representative office talks about establishment of production of Russian wind power plants in Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan’s Azersu company develops software for determining water consumption in mechanical meters