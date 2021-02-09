Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss work on wind farm project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discussed investments in a 240-megawatt wind power plant, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

The discussions were held during the meeting of Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov with the Chairman of the Board of ACWA Power company of Saud Arabia Mohammad Abunayyan in the format of a video conference.

At the outset of the meeting, the parties discussed the work carried out and planned in the period after the signing of contracts for the purchase and sale of electricity and connection to the transmission network.

The minister noted that the fifth meeting of the commission created by the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated December 5, 2019 ‘On measures to implement pilot projects in the field of the use of renewable energy sources’ took place, and informed about the work carried out in connection with the wind farm project.

In turn, Abunayyan spoke about the work done in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy and Azerenerji OJSC on the project.

The sides highly appreciated the professionalism of the experts involved in the implementation of the project and expressed gratitude for the fruitful cooperation.

They noted that the high level of trust between the parties to the contract reinforces confidence in the timely and successful completion of the project.

During the meeting, the necessity of conducting trainings, seminars, exchange of information in the discussed area was emphasized.

This is not only a business project but also a project to transfer knowledge and experience, noted the minister.

The relevant agreements on the 240-megawatt wind power plant project were signed between the Ministry of Energy and Azerenerji OJSC and ACWA Power on December 29, 2020.

