Azerbaijan achieves record growth of excise receipts from non-oil sector in 2020 - Minister

Transparency in the field of excisable goods leads to the legalization of income and their increase in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on his Twitter account, Trend reports on Feb. 10.

"The receipts on excise taxes from the non-oil sector (397.2 million manat that’s $233.6 million) were by 18 times more in 2020 than in 2017 (22.4 million manat that’s $13.2 million)," Jabbarov tweeted.

In accordance with the order of the president, five national priorities for the country's socio-economic development for the next decade have been determined.

It is the growing competitive economy, a dynamic, inclusive society based on social justice, a competitive space for human capital and modern innovations, a clean environment, and a great return to the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

