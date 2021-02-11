Completion of Southern Gas Corridor is great achievement - EU commissioner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.11

By Leman Zeynalova - Trend:

Completion of the Southern Gas Corridor is a great achievement, said Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi at the 7th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, Trend reports.

“First of all, I would like to welcome the finalisation of the Trans-Adriatic Gas Pipeline, and the start of commercial deliveries of natural gas from Azerbaijan to the European Union. With this, the last leg of the Southern Gas Corridor is completed. This is a great achievement, which we owe to the vision, the perseverance and the efficient cooperation of the states and the public and private stakeholders present here today. Congratulations to all!

The Southern Gas Corridor has been a part of our Eastern Partnership policy agenda “20 deliverables for 2020”. Building on those achievements, we presented last March a Joint Communication on the future policy priorities of the Eastern Partnership, putting resilience at the heart of our cooperation - resilience when it comes to economy as well as energy security. We are now fully engaged in elaborating a plan to implement these priorities - with real targets and objectives. The work done for the Southern Gas Corridor is an inspiration in this context. Strengthening transport and energy connectivity and security of supply supports the resilience of our economies,” he said.