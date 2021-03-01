Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on March 2

Oil&Gas 1 March 2021 18:08 (UTC+04:00)
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on March 2
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 1
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 1
Death toll from coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeds 60,000
Death toll from coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeds 60,000
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 27
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for February 27
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on March 2 Oil&Gas 18:08
Azerbaijani SOFAZ unveils volume of foreign currency sold at auctions during February Oil&Gas 17:56
Presidential website releases full version of press-conference of Azerbaijani president (VIDEO) Politics 17:52
Uzbekistan, Organization of Islamic Cooperation talk prospects of cooperation Uzbekistan 17:50
Georgia to secure first doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Georgia 17:50
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 17:46
Statement in support of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity adopted at conference in Iran (PHOTO) Politics 17:46
Contract signed in Iran on fish farming Finance 17:43
Former French president Sarkozy convicted of corruption, handed jail sentence Europe 17:33
Iran and Georgia fix problem with transit of trucks, through Azerbaijan Business 17:33
Azerbaijani SME Development Agency receives numerous applications for creation of businesses in liberated lands Business 17:29
Beekeeping to rapidly develop in liberated Azerbaijani lands - Association Economy 17:29
Uzbekistan’s state budget expenditures mainly account for social sphere Finance 17:28
State Insurance Organization opens tender for installation of drip irrigation system Tenders 17:28
Buta Airways Launches Flights to Tbilisi Society 17:23
Non-oil exports from Azerbaijan show uptick - CAERC Business 17:22
Russian industrial holding sells its shares in Uzbek cement enterprise Uzbekistan 17:20
EU to propose vaccine passports in March in time for summer Europe 17:13
Azerbaijan and Iran to build new bridge over Astarachay - Iranian ambassador Economy 17:11
Kazakhstan resumes flights from Almaty to Kyrgyzstan Transport 17:11
Azerbaijan confirms 71 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:08
First UAE ambassador arrives in Israel, eyes Tel Aviv embassy Arab World 17:06
China's import of Azerbaijani products grows multifold in value terms Business 17:04
Turkmen Health Ministry opens tender to purchase of medical equipment Tenders 17:00
Volume of fish caught in Iran's Golestan Province announced Business 16:59
Gasoline prices surge in Kazakhstan Business 16:50
Iran seeks to enhance relations between Caspian states in transport sphere - ambassador Business 16:49
Turkey records lower revenues from car export to Iran in Jan. 2021 Turkey 16:47
Raiffeisen Bank continues to monitor Turkmenistan's business perspectives Finance 16:36
Azerbaijan publishes data on computer security requests for February ICT 16:28
Azerbaijan issues data on foreign trade turnover of precious stones, natural pearls Business 16:28
Azerbaijani army's mortar batteries continue live-fire training exercises (VİDEO) Society 16:27
Iran and Azerbaijan to cooperate in reconstruction of Karabakh Business 16:26
Georgia thanks EU for strong partnership and support Business 16:24
Turkey issues data on Jan. 2021 volume of crude oil shipment via local ports Turkey 16:21
New organizations registered within Azerbaijan's 'gov.az' web domain ICT 16:20
Turkey records substantial growth in exports to Turkic-speaking countries Turkey 16:17
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets (Feb.22 through Feb.26) Finance 16:14
Germany eyes co-op with Uzbekistan in construction of Mazar-i-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar railway Transport 16:10
Kazakhstan boosts imports from Vietnam Business 16:04
WTO to hold ministerial meeting in Geneva in late 2021 Europe 15:56
Azerbaijan plans to raise SMEs' share in non-oil GDP by 2025 Business 15:43
Data on quality of services from Azerbaijani mobile operators issued ICT 15:41
Uzbekistan attracts Russian experts for reconstruction of Sardoba reservoir Construction 15:36
Turkmenistan allocates land for planting legumes in Dashoguz region Business 15:32
Details of release of Iranian blocked assets in South Korea Finance 15:27
Iran to restrict sea traveling during Nowruz holiday Business 15:22
Payments firm Klarna triples valuation to $31 billion by raising $1 billion Europe 15:18
Iran to increase border control Business 15:11
Georgia aims to import wheat from Kazakhstan Business 15:08
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for March 1 Society 15:06
UK consumer credit slumped as new lockdown hit in January Europe 15:00
Azerbaijan's SOCAR Polymer maintains leading positions on export in private sector Business 14:59
Saudia plans to order 70 Airbus, Boeing jets Arab World 14:57
Number of payment cards in circulation surges in Kazakhstan Finance 14:56
Ankara hosts meeting of Joint Azerbaijan-Turkey Commission on Culture (PHOTO) Society 14:53
S&P names key risks for Georgian economy in 2021 Business 14:53
OECD recommends steps to develop export-oriented agriculture sector of Georgia Business 14:53
Kazakhstan Railways opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 14:46
Uzbekneftegaz launches second compressor station at Alan field Oil&Gas 14:45
Uzbek-Korean JSC announces tender for transport services Tenders 14:45
Iran plans to increase amount of airplanes flying over its territory Transport 14:40
Iranian gov't approves a seven-year plan to save Gorgan Bay Business 14:37
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization talks Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant Nuclear Program 14:29
Non-cash payments by foreigners in Azerbaijan plummet Finance 14:28
Azerbaijan's satellite operator discloses revenues for Jan.2021 ICT 14:28
Turkish TOBB reveals number of registered Iranian companies in Jan.2021 Turkey 13:59
Volume of problem loans in Azerbaijan decreases Finance 13:58
Central Bank of Azerbaijan shares data of deposit operations of Azerbaijani commercial banks Finance 13:57
Turkey announces coal handling figures via local ports over January 2021 Turkey 13:57
Kazakhstan sees decrease in overall lending volumes Finance 13:56
Third export train with Turkish-made goods sent to China via BTK railway Transport 13:56
Area for growing crops increased in Turkmenistan Business 13:56
Iranian Parliament to review Pensions Bill Finance 13:47
Georgia expects GDP to recover Business 13:46
Iran seeks to stabilise commodity prices and foreign currency rate Finance 13:35
Iran shares data for foreign trade Business 13:34
Iran to adopt domestically produced equipment for National Information Network Business 13:34
Iranian government expresses concerns over FATF related bills Business 13:34
Iran provides free electricity to low consuming users Business 13:33
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening ceremony of world`s first tanker museum in Surakhani (PHOTO) Society 13:31
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend sail away of 'Academician Zarifa Aliyeva' ship, launch of first Ro-Pax type 'Azerbaijan' ferry boat (PHOTO) Politics 13:31
TP Securities strike deal on setting up polypropylene production in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 13:30
President Aliyev inaugurates new administrative building of Azerbaijan Caspian Sea Shipping Company (PHOTO) Politics 13:30
Guatemala President thanks India for providing Covishield vaccine doses Other News 13:07
14 missions lined up for launch in 2021, says ISRO chairman K Sivan Other News 13:06
Foreign countries want to implement India's NEP: Pokhriyal Other News 13:05
Android continues to be most used OS in Azerbaijan ICT 13:04
Data, AI fastest growing job clusters in world Other News 13:04
Demand of commercial banks in Azerbaijan continues to drop Finance 13:03
Isro flags off 2021 with 19 satellites, e-Gita & PM Modi's picture Other News 13:03
Samsung smartphones retain popularity in Azerbaijani mobile device market ICT 13:01
Turkey decreases crude oil imports from Kazakhstan month-on-month Oil&Gas 12:59
EU, FAO to implement new agro-project in Georgia Business 12:58
Kazakhstan’s Atyrau refinery opens tender to buy spares Tenders 12:55
Kazakhstan unveils 2020 trade turnover results with Turkey Business 12:55
Azerbaijan SME Dev't Agency expands access of businesses to financial market Economy 12:53
Google remains most popular search engine in Azerbaijan ICT 12:53
Iran's Qom Seminary stands behind Azerbaijan regarding Karabakh Politics 12:51
Iran hopes for 'various projects' on Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Deputy FM Politics 12:44
All news