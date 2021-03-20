Geostat reveals volume of electricity imported by Georgia from Azerbaijan

Oil&Gas 20 March 2021 23:59 (UTC+04:00)
Geostat reveals volume of electricity imported by Georgia from Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan doing everything to create new transport infrastructure in South Caucasus – Russian analyst
Azerbaijan doing everything to create new transport infrastructure in South Caucasus – Russian analyst
New reality created in South Caucasus - head of department at Istanbul Kadir Has University
New reality created in South Caucasus - head of department at Istanbul Kadir Has University
Armenia has always supported terrorism - MP
Armenia has always supported terrorism - MP
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Geostat reveals volume of electricity imported by Georgia from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 20 March 23:59
Stellantis pickups hit, Ford cuts production due to global chip shortage Business 20 March 23:18
The Washington Post highlights celebration of Novruz in liberated Azerbaijani Shusha Politics 20 March 22:15
Turkey registers more than 21 000 new coronavirus cases Turkey 20 March 22:10
High-level meeting in Pakistan reviews re-launching of Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul train Transport 20 March 22:06
Kazakhstan amends Treaty on Customs Union customs services’ joint body Kazakhstan 20 March 21:57
Georgian servicemen return from EU mission in Central African Republic Georgia 20 March 21:54
Israel expects to develop national AI system for massive drone traffic in 2 years Israel 20 March 21:39
Uzbekistan takes measures to develop market mechanisms in electric power industry Oil&Gas 20 March 21:13
5.4-magnitude quake hits southeast of Loyalty Islands Other News 20 March 20:50
Organizers ban foreign spectators from Tokyo Olympics over coronavirus fears World 20 March 20:05
Pakistani PM tests positive for COVID-19 Other News 20 March 19:38
Export of passenger cars from Georgia to Azerbaijan down Business 20 March 18:56
Azerbaijan confirms 1187 more COVID-19 cases, 306 recoveries Society 20 March 18:44
Azercell announces number of LTE radio stations installed in 2020 across Azerbaijan ICT 20 March 18:30
Leadership of Azerbaijani MoD visit military hospital on occasion of Novruz holiday (PHOTO) Politics 20 March 18:24
Tsunami warning lifted after Japan earthquake Other News 20 March 17:54
Turkey pulls out of Istanbul Convention on women's rights Turkey 20 March 17:17
Georgian coast guard vessels join NATO counterpart in drills Georgia 20 March 17:14
Iran COVID-19 update: 7,540 cases, 75 deaths in 24 hours Iran 20 March 17:08
82 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 20 March 17:05
“Azercell Volunteers” present Novruz gifts to families of our heroes (PHOTO) Society 20 March 16:43
Leadership of Azerbaijani MoD visits Second Alley of Honors (PHOTO) Politics 20 March 15:50
Georgia aims to help its scientists commercialize their inventions Business 20 March 15:30
Iran's private sec. willing to coop. with Slovenian companies Iran 20 March 14:48
Turkey plans to limit visitors to Lake Salda amid pollution fears Turkey 20 March 14:25
Heydar Aliyev Foundation sent gifts to low-income families on occasion of Novruz holiday (PHOTO) Society 20 March 14:22
Georgia reports 422 coronavirus cases, 158 recoveries, 8 deaths Georgia 20 March 14:19
Number of bank accounts increases in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Finance 20 March 14:03
Philippines reports record 7,999 new COVID-19 infections Other News 20 March 13:34
Volume of investments from Slovakia to Georgia increases Business 20 March 13:30
Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva congratulates the people of Azerbaijan on the Novruz holiday Politics 20 March 13:03
Azerbaijani MFA reacts to biased statement of Luxembourg's FM on Nagorno Karabakh Politics 20 March 12:24
While in Shusha, one realizes greatness of Azerbaijani people - President Aliyev Politics 20 March 12:16
If Shusha was Armenian city, why didn't Armenians come and live here? - President Aliyev Politics 20 March 12:12
Today, while celebrating Novruz in Jidir Duzu, I proudly say: “Shusha, you are free!” - President Aliyev Politics 20 March 12:10
Azerbaijan’s Azerishig company opens tender to buy various metal structures Tenders 20 March 12:10
Main mission was fulfilled by young people who grew up during my presidency - President Aliyev Politics 20 March 12:08
Armenians destroyed our lands for 30 years, but we will restore these lands - President Aliyev Politics 20 March 12:05
President Aliyev on liberation of Shusha city: We fought with light weapons, pistols and bayonets Politics 20 March 12:01
Panahali Khan laid foundation of Shusha, built Shusha, we freed Shusha from captivity - Azerbaijani president Politics 20 March 12:00
For me, there never been more important task than liberation of lands - President Aliyev Politics 20 March 11:58
During my presidency, military spending has always been at forefront - Azerbaijani president Politics 20 March 11:54
Shusha was able to protect spirit of Azerbaijani people and was waiting for us - President Aliyev Politics 20 March 11:44
Every year, on eve of Novruz, we said that we would celebrate Novruz in Shusha next year, and this day has come - Azerbaijani president Politics 20 March 11:38
Istanbul faces 3rd wave in coronavirus outbreak, top expert warns Turkey 20 March 11:36
Zarif describes talks with Turkish counterpart as productive Iran 20 March 11:26
Today we are celebrating Novruz in our ancient city Shusha, cultural capital of Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 20 March 11:17
COVID-19: 3 regions of Kazakhstan in ‘red zone’ Kazakhstan 20 March 11:07
Georgian Health Minister to get AstraZeneca vaccine Georgia 20 March 10:52
President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 20 March 10:10
First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates people of Azerbaijan on Novruz holiday (VIDEO) Politics 20 March 09:39
Innovation of Azerbaijan's Central Bank simplifies use of financial services Economy 20 March 09:11
Brazil sees record daily count of COVID-19 cases Other News 20 March 08:52
Romania reports record number of COVID-19 patients in ICU Europe 20 March 08:25
More than 300 migrants found crammed inside trailer trucks in Mexico Other News 20 March 07:58
Georgia explores new opportunities to enhance financial management for biodiversity, forestry Business 20 March 07:30
Volkswagen suspends production in Brazil for 12 days due to COVID Other News 20 March 07:01
Israel reports 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, 826,609 in total Israel 20 March 06:27
Poland goes into partial lockdown as COVID-19 cases top 2 mln Europe 20 March 05:49
Azerbaijan's Central Bank talks data of Interbank Card Center Finance 20 March 05:11
I would take the AstraZeneca vaccine, Germany's Merkel says Europe 20 March 04:37
WHO urges countries to continue using AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 Other News 20 March 04:01
Portugal to invest 12.1 bln euros in health system in 2021: PM Europe 20 March 03:24
Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 535,000 in past day — WHO Other News 20 March 02:38
Biden to meet with Putin ‘when time is right’, says White House US 20 March 01:59
U.S. says talks with China 'tough and direct,' but some interests intersect US 20 March 01:14
Canadian capital city in red zone against COVID-19 Other News 20 March 00:31
Georgia reduces import of Azerbaijan's gas Oil&Gas 19 March 23:52
US ambassador congratulates Azerbaijani people on occasion of Novruz holiday (VIDEO) Politics 19 March 23:50
Global COVID-19 cases on the rise for four weeks in a row, says WHO Other News 19 March 23:35
Georgian NCDC Chair believes vaccination to beat COVID-19 Georgia 19 March 23:14
Turkey's daily COVID-19 cases surpass 21,000 Turkey 19 March 23:13
Russian firms interested in continuing coop. with Iran Business 19 March 23:06
Kyrgyzstan thanks China for free vaccine Kyrgyzstan 19 March 23:04
President Ilham Aliyev makes Facebook post on occasion of Novruz Holiday (PHOTO) Politics 19 March 22:42
Number of COVID-19 cases in Africa exceeds 4.07 million, reports WHO Other News 19 March 22:31
Instagram and WhatsApp are down Other News 19 March 21:58
UK records another 4,802 coronavirus cases, 101 deaths Europe 19 March 21:24
2M2021 passenger traffic, cargo turnover of Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport announced Turkey 19 March 21:02
Georgia reveals Producer Price Index for transportation, storage services Business 19 March 20:40
Azerbaijan shares video of destruction of Armenia's targets during Second Karabakh War Politics 19 March 20:19
Azerbaijan holds meeting of Commission on Int’l Humanitarian Aid Economy 19 March 20:09
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry, BP hold videoconference meeting on further co-op Oil&Gas 19 March 19:24
Azerbaijan releases fresh COVID-19 statistics countrywide Society 19 March 19:17
Armenia's war crimes have no limits - French lagazetteaz.fr online newspaper Politics 19 March 18:28
New military unit of Azerbaijani State Border Service opens on border with Armenia (PHOTO) Politics 19 March 18:10
IFC working with National Bank of Georgia to promote sustainable finance in country Finance 19 March 18:07
Azerbaijani FM talks new regional co-op opportunities with OIC member states ambassadors (PHOTO) Politics 19 March 17:57
Georgia considers three scenarios for economic development amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 19 March 17:56
Lufthansa to carry out Frankfurt-Tbilisi regular flight Transport 19 March 17:52
Lending of legal entities, individuals in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan rebounds Finance 19 March 17:42
Uzbekistan’s 2M2021 foreign trade turnover down Uzbekistan 19 March 17:41
Passenger cars manufacturing surges in Kazakhstan Transport 19 March 17:37
FAO to oversee 2021 projects in close co-op with Kazakhstan's authorities Business 19 March 17:36
Export Price Index down in Georgia Business 19 March 17:29
Azerbaijan reveals 2M2021 volume of natural gas export to Italy Oil&Gas 19 March 17:28
No plans to resume activity of Baku metro - Assistant to Azerbaijani president Society 19 March 17:28
No country can prevent spread of British strain of COVID-19 - Azerbaijan's president aide Azerbaijan 19 March 17:22
FAO-supported agriculture dev't program to boost economic growth in Kazakhstan Business 19 March 17:18
All news