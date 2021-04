Brent oil futures with delivery in June 2021 soared 3.6% to $64.98 a barrel on the London-based ICE on Thursday, according to market data, Trend reports citing TASS.

Brent oil prices are growing after the decision of OPEC+ to boost oil production since May 2021.

WTI futures gain 4.1% at the same time and climbed to $61.59 a barrel.