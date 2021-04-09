State Oil Company of Azerbaijan hosts opening ceremony of Visualization Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 9

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The opening ceremony of the Visualization Center designed to manage production operations from a single digital center was held in SOCAR Tower in Azerbaijan’s Baku city on April 9, Trend reports with reference to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

The center is intended for holding special meetings in specialized areas, discussing large-scale projects, making operational decisions, as well as performing crisis and emergency management functions.

"It is planned to conduct intensive training at the Visualization Center based on SOCAR's corporate emergency management plan in the coming months,” the message said. “This plan includes the management of internal and external operations during emergency situations, the organization of strategic response, monitoring and control, as well as other management decisions."

The visualization center was created on the basis of the experience of the world's leading companies in the oil and gas industry and was provided with advanced technological equipment.

Within a cooperation agreement with the Norwegian Equinor company, it is planned to organize training that meets modern requirements in the coming months to adapt and develop the corporate system of SOCAR in accordance with international practice.